An old- fashioned ice cream social is planned for Sunday, Aug. 13 at Carstens 1880 Farmstead near Shelby. This will be a family friendly event for all ages. The ice cream social will begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at 6 p.m.

“Our annual ice cream social gets us in gear for the Farm Days show which happens in about three weeks. It is a great time to come out and enjoy being on the farm”, said Carstens President Charlie Leaders.

"The homemade ice cream will be made by B & K Ice Cream, Minden, Iowa. B & K Ice Cream is our board member Ben Ausdemore and his wife Katie. I hope we see a good crowd come out the ice cream again this year.”

A community meeting to plan for the upcoming 41st Annual Carstens Farm Days will take place following the ice cream social at 7 p.m. The Board of Directors is hosting the meeting for all Carstens 1880 Farmstead members as well as interested members of the public. Reports will be given by various committees which have been organized for the show.

Carstens 1880 Farmstead is located at 32409 380th St, Shelby, just south of I-80 Exit 34.