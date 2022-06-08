A private family burial for Lynette Ludwig, 63, of Vail will be conducted at the King Cemetery in Vail.

She died Tuesday, June 7, at Jennie Edmudson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Ludwig, of Vail; three sons, Matt Ludwig, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zach Ludwig, of Breda, and Seth Ludwig, of Westside; five grandchildren; and her parents, John and Elsie Cookson, of Denison.