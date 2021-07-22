Celebration of life for Mary Thiedeman, 86, of South Carolina, formerly of Vail, will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at United Church in Westside with inurnment at the Westside Cemetery.

She died July 24, 2020, at a nursing home in South Carolina and due to COVID, services were not conducted at that time.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements