Mary Thiedeman
Mary Thiedeman

Celebration of life for Mary Thiedeman, 86, of South Carolina, formerly of Vail, will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at United Church in Westside with inurnment at the Westside Cemetery.

She died July 24, 2020, at a nursing home in South Carolina and due to COVID, services were not conducted at that time.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Survivors include one son, Gary Thiedeman; three daughters, Gail Thiedeman, Terri Ryan and Karen Belden; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Delores Kruger; and one brother, Richard Brockelsby.

Local

