Mike McKee
Mike McKee

Celebration of life for Mike McKee, 70, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at the Dow City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Monday, June 28, at his home.

Survivors include his children, Stephanie Harden, of Council Bluffs, Michelle Fink, of Denison, Casi McKee, of Arion, and Kayla Krohnke, of Schleswig; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his mother, Betty Schultz, of Denison; brothers, Steve McKee, of Liberty, Missouri, David McKee, of Denison, and Jeff Schultz, of Ankeny; and sisters, Melanie Coenen, of Denison, Alanna Thelen, of Denison, and Natalie Brede, of Springfield, Missouri.

