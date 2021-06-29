Celebration of life for Mike McKee, 70, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at the Dow City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Monday, June 28, at his home.