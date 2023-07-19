On Thursday, July 13, at approximately 4:40 am, Harrison County 911 received a report of a structure fire in the area next to the Rialto Theater on E. Erie St. in Missouri Valley.

Upon the arrival of Missouri Valley Fire Department, mutual aid was quickly called to assist as crews found heavy black smoke and flames from a two-story commercial structure. Fire departments from around Harrison County and Washington County, Nebraska, quickly attacked the flames and, by 6 a.m., the fire was reported under control.

The structure sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage and has been deemed unsafe at this time. Extensive damage was reported to Missouri Valley Insurance and a couple of apartments within the structure. Damage estimates at this time are still unknown and under investigation.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but all occupants of the structure were able to escape the building.

Harrison County Emergency Management would like to credit the area fire departments that quickly responded to fire with a job well done. This fire was responded to by 35 volunteer fire personnel in six engines, three ambulances and an arial ladder truck along with three command vehicles.

Harrison County Emergency Management would also like to thank the many food and water resources that were donated to the departments who battled this blaze including Fisher’s Petals and Posies, Caseys Gas Station Missouri Valley, Rise and Grind Coffee Shop, Martinez Bakery and several individuals offering assistance.

Missouri Valley Fire would like to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms in any building whether that would be a single-family home, apartment or commercial building, having an escape plan and being prepared to use it in the event of a fire to your home or business. Agencies who assisted with this fire included:

Blair Volunteer Fire Department

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Logan Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association

Missouri Valley Police Department

Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue

Harrison County EMA

Modale Fire Department

Iowa DOT •Mondamin Fire Department

•People Service Water Department •Woodbine Fire and Rescue

•City of Missouri Valley Street Department •Harrison County 911

•City of Missouri Valley •Mid-American Energy