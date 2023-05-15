The Monarchs boy’s tennis team will send two players to the state tournament after last week’s action, while the girls’ season came to a close last week.

The boys competed on Monday in the individual district tournament in Denison where the hometown crowd saw Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens placed second for the Monarchs in the doubles tournament to earn a spot at the state tournament. However, no singles qualified for the state tournament.

The Girls opened the week against Lewis Central on Monday but ultimately fell 8-0 to the Titans. The Monarchs then went on to compete in the singles regional tournament on Wednesday. No individuals qualified for state, but Kiana Schulz finished her season third in the singles tournament.

The overall season then came to a close on Saturday as the Monarchs fell 5-1 to Spencer in Carroll in the team regional tournament.