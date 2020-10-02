 Skip to main content
Monday is first day to vote absentee in person
Monday is first day to vote absentee in person

  • Updated
Monday, October 5, is the first day to vote in-person by absentee ballot for the November 3 general election.

Following are other important dates on the general election calendar.

  • Saturday, October 24: Auditor’s Office open, voter pre-registration deadline, deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed
  • Saturday, October 31: Auditor’s Office open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Monday, November 2, 5 p.m.: Absentee ballot in-person voting deadline
  • Tuesday, November 3: Election Day, polls open 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information about the general election, including images of sample ballots, can be found on the Auditor’s Office site on Crawford County’s new website at www.crawfordcounty.iowa.gov.

Following are the candidates on the ballot in Crawford County. Differences in state senate and representative districts are noted. Township trustee candidates are listed toward the bottom of the article.

Federal Offices

President and Vice President

  • Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democratic Party (DEM)
  • Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, incumbents, Republican Party (REP)
  • Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson, Alliance Party (ALL)
  • Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr, Constitution Party of Iowa (CON)
  • Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler, Genealogy Know Your Family History (GKH)
  • Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker, Green Party (GRN)
  • Joe Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian Party (LIB)
  • Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard
  • Kanye West and Michelle Tidball

U.S. Senator

  • Theresa Greenfield, DEM
  • Joni Ernst, incumbent, REP
  • Rick Stewart, LIB
  • Suzanne Herzog

U.S. Representative

  • J.D. Scholten, DEM
  • Randy Feenstra, REP

State Offices

State Senate District 6

Buena Vista, Sac, Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.

  • C.J. Petersen, DEM
  • Craig Steven Williams, REP

State Representative District 12

Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.

  • Sam Muhr, DEM
  • Brian Best, incumbent, REP
  • Blake Johannes, LIB

State Representative District 18

Shelby, western two-thirds of Crawford County and 7 townships in Harrison County. On the ballot in the DCAB, Denison and SRK precincts in Crawford County.

  • Damon Hopkins, DEM
  • Steven Holt, incumbent, REP

County Offices

Board of Supervisors

2 seats up for election

  • Dave Muhlbauer, incumbent, Democrat
  • Jean Heiden, Republican
  • Ty Rosburg, Republican

County Auditor

  • Terri Martens, incumbent, Democrat
  • No other candidates on the ballot

County Sheriff

  • James R. Steinkuehler, incumbent, Democrat
  • Ray C. Ohl, Republican

County Attorney

to fill a vacancy

  • Collin Johnson (current office holder), Democrat\
  • No other candidates on the ballot

Non Partisan Offices

Crawford County Memorial Hospital Trustees

3 seats up for election

  • Rich Knowles
  • Thomas E. Gustafson, incumbent
  • Amy Schultz
  • David Reisz

Soil and Water Conservation District Commission

3 seats up for election

  •  Dennis Lally
  • William Magill
  • No other candidates on the ballot

County Agricultural Extension Council

4 seats up for election

  • Brian Sieren
  • Renee Von Glan
  • Kory Koenig
  • Lance Bromert
  • Elsa Erlbacher
  • Roger Reimers

Judicial Ballot

Retention vote, yes or no

Iowa Supreme Court Justices

  • Thomas Waterman
  • Susan Kay Christensen
  • Edward Mansfield
  • Christopher McDonald

Iowa Court of Appeals Judges

  • Sharon Soorholtz Greer
  • Thomas N. Bower
  • David May
  • Julie A. Schumacher

District 3B Judges

  • Tod J. Dek
  • Zachary S. Hindman
  • Duane E. Hoffmeyer

District 3B Associate Judges

  • Mark C. Cord III
  • John C. Nelson
  • Daniel P. Vakulskas

Public Measure

"Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution and propose amendment or amendments to same."

Note: This public measure is required by the Iowa constitution to be on the general election ballot every 10 years, to allow people the choice of whether or not they want a state constitutional convention. If the measure passes, a process would be enacted by the next General Assembly to elect delegates to the convention. A constitutional amendment or amendments proposed at the convention would be put before the voters for ratification.

Township Trustees and Clerks

Charter Oak Trustee

No candidate on ballot

Charter Oak Trustee to fill a vacancy

No candidate on ballot

Charter Oak Clerk to fill a vacancy

Randy Weed

Hanover Trustee

Joel Sailer

Willow Trustee

Tom Staley

Boyer Trustee

Ken T. Dunham

Paradise Trustee

Tim Houston

Union Trustee

Richard Brown

Union Trustee to fill a vacancy

Ron Kenkel

Westside Trustee

Joyce Von Glan

East Boyer Trustee

Charles Bandow

Hayes Trustee

Gene Thiedeman

Iowa Trustee

No candidate on ballot

Nishnabotna Trustee

Byron Bornhoft

Soldier Trustee

Steve Garrett

Soldier Clerk to fill a vacancy

Kevin Clausen

Precinct List

Charter Oak

  • Townships: Charter Oak, Hanover and Willow
  • Includes City of Charter Oak
  • Poll at Charter Oak Community Club, 33 Main Street, Charter Oak

DCAB

  • Townships: Paradise, Boyer and Union
  • Includes Cities of Dow City, Arion and Buck Grove
  • Poll at Brasel Building, 101 Franklin Street South, Dow City

Denison Ward 1

  • Includes City of Denison
  • Poll at Boulders Conference Center, 2507 Boulders Drive, Denison

Denison Ward 2

  • Includes City of Denison
  • Poll at Boulders Conference Center, 2507 Boulders Drive, Denison

Denison Ward 3

  • Townships: Goodrich
  • Includes City of Denison
  • Poll at Boulders Conference Center, 2507 Boulders Drive, Denison

Northeast

  • Townships: Stockholm, Jackson, Milford and Westside
  • Includes Cities of Vail, Westside and Deloit
  • Poll at Vail Community Building, 309 Main Street, Vail

Southeast

  • Townships: East Boyer, Hayes, Nishnabotna and Iowa
  • Includes Cities of Manilla and Aspinwall
  • Poll at Manilla Fire Station, 553 Main Street, Manilla

SRK

  • Townships: Soldier, Morgan and Otter Creek
  • Includes Cities of Schleswig, Ricketts and Kiron
  • Poll at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 Glad Street, Schleswig
