Monday is first day to vote absentee in person

Monday, October 5, is the first day to vote in-person by absentee ballot for the November 3 general election.
Following are other important dates on the general election calendar.
- Saturday, October 24: Auditor’s Office open, voter pre-registration deadline, deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed
- Saturday, October 31: Auditor’s Office open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Monday, November 2, 5 p.m.: Absentee ballot in-person voting deadline
- Tuesday, November 3: Election Day, polls open 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Information about the general election, including images of sample ballots, can be found on the Auditor’s Office site on Crawford County’s new website at www.crawfordcounty.iowa.gov.
Following are the candidates on the ballot in Crawford County. Differences in state senate and representative districts are noted. Township trustee candidates are listed toward the bottom of the article.
Federal Offices
President and Vice President
- Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democratic Party (DEM)
- Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, incumbents, Republican Party (REP)
- Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson, Alliance Party (ALL)
- Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr, Constitution Party of Iowa (CON)
- Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler, Genealogy Know Your Family History (GKH)
- Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker, Green Party (GRN)
- Joe Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian Party (LIB)
- Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard
- Kanye West and Michelle Tidball
U.S. Senator
- Theresa Greenfield, DEM
- Joni Ernst, incumbent, REP
- Rick Stewart, LIB
- Suzanne Herzog
U.S. Representative
- J.D. Scholten, DEM
- Randy Feenstra, REP
State Offices
State Senate District 6
Buena Vista, Sac, Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.
- C.J. Petersen, DEM
- Craig Steven Williams, REP
State Representative District 12
Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.
- Sam Muhr, DEM
- Brian Best, incumbent, REP
- Blake Johannes, LIB
State Representative District 18
Shelby, western two-thirds of Crawford County and 7 townships in Harrison County. On the ballot in the DCAB, Denison and SRK precincts in Crawford County.
- Damon Hopkins, DEM
- Steven Holt, incumbent, REP
County Offices
Board of Supervisors
2 seats up for election
- Dave Muhlbauer, incumbent, Democrat
- Jean Heiden, Republican
- Ty Rosburg, Republican
County Auditor
- Terri Martens, incumbent, Democrat
- No other candidates on the ballot
County Sheriff
- James R. Steinkuehler, incumbent, Democrat
- Ray C. Ohl, Republican
County Attorney
to fill a vacancy
- Collin Johnson (current office holder), Democrat\
- No other candidates on the ballot
Non Partisan Offices
Crawford County Memorial Hospital Trustees
3 seats up for election
- Rich Knowles
- Thomas E. Gustafson, incumbent
- Amy Schultz
- David Reisz
Soil and Water Conservation District Commission
3 seats up for election
- Dennis Lally
- William Magill
- No other candidates on the ballot
County Agricultural Extension Council
4 seats up for election
- Brian Sieren
- Renee Von Glan
- Kory Koenig
- Lance Bromert
- Elsa Erlbacher
- Roger Reimers
Judicial Ballot
Retention vote, yes or no
Iowa Supreme Court Justices
- Thomas Waterman
- Susan Kay Christensen
- Edward Mansfield
- Christopher McDonald
Iowa Court of Appeals Judges
- Sharon Soorholtz Greer
- Thomas N. Bower
- David May
- Julie A. Schumacher
District 3B Judges
- Tod J. Dek
- Zachary S. Hindman
- Duane E. Hoffmeyer
District 3B Associate Judges
- Mark C. Cord III
- John C. Nelson
- Daniel P. Vakulskas
Public Measure
"Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution and propose amendment or amendments to same."
Note: This public measure is required by the Iowa constitution to be on the general election ballot every 10 years, to allow people the choice of whether or not they want a state constitutional convention. If the measure passes, a process would be enacted by the next General Assembly to elect delegates to the convention. A constitutional amendment or amendments proposed at the convention would be put before the voters for ratification.
Township Trustees and Clerks
Charter Oak Trustee
No candidate on ballot
Charter Oak Trustee to fill a vacancy
No candidate on ballot
Charter Oak Clerk to fill a vacancy
Randy Weed
Hanover Trustee
Joel Sailer
Willow Trustee
Tom Staley
Boyer Trustee
Ken T. Dunham
Paradise Trustee
Tim Houston
Union Trustee
Richard Brown
Union Trustee to fill a vacancy
Ron Kenkel
Westside Trustee
Joyce Von Glan
East Boyer Trustee
Charles Bandow
Hayes Trustee
Gene Thiedeman
Iowa Trustee
No candidate on ballot
Nishnabotna Trustee
Byron Bornhoft
Soldier Trustee
Steve Garrett
Soldier Clerk to fill a vacancy
Kevin Clausen