Norelius Community Library Multicultural Day March 13 at Boulders Conference Center
Library Corner graphic

The Norelius Community Library, in collaboration with CultureAll from Urbandale, will present a multicultural day celebrating the diversity found in communities.

People are invited to attend the special event at Boulders Conference Center on March 13 from 1-3 p.m.

Ambassadors R.J. Hernandez (Mexican), Phobe Liange D’Alessandro (Chinese), and Emmett Phillips (African America/Liberian) will share their unique cultures through dance, crafts, art, music, movement, storytelling and lifestyle with our community right here in Denison. Contact the library at 712-263-9355 for more information.

