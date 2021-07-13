On the road from Seattle to Washington, D.C., Denison is a resting point for Minnesota twins

Last year they did an off-road mountain bike packing experience.

On this journey, on-the-road training has increased how far they ride each day.

“We were probably doing 50-60 miles a day to start and now we’re doing 70-80,” said Jeremy.

The route the Ringgenbergs selected loosely follows the Great American Rail-Trail, a trail of more than 3,700 miles wandering from Washington State to Washington, D.C. Just more than 50% of the trail is complete. Between Washington state and Washington, D.C., the route travels through Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The brothers had intended to ride the Great American Rail-Trail last year but decided against it because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They also picked their route by what they wanted to see.

“We ended up going through the Black Hills,” said Jordan. “It is not part of the route but it has a really cool trail that our dad told us about - the George Mickelson Trail, just over 100 miles long. So we’re doing a little bit of our own thing but kind of loosely following the Great American Rail-Trail.”

The twins don’t have set stopping points along their trek.