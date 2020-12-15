 Skip to main content
Sac City woman dies after striking rear of semi-trailer with her vehicle
Courtney Graffunder, 21, of Sac City, died as a result of a traffic accident that occurred at 8:52 a.m. on December 14 on Highway 71 north of Early.

Graffunder was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camero north on the highway and failed to stop for a semi tractor-trailer that was stopped on the roadway, waiting to turn left into the driveway at 1887 Highway 71. Graffunder’s vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.

The semi, a 2021 Peterbilt, and trailer was operated by Joshua Cordes, 40, of Enid, Oklahoma.

