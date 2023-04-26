U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will hold traveling office hours in every county throughout the state during the month of May.

Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in all 99 counties throughout May to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues and other federal programs.

“The needs of Iowans are the top priority for me and my team across the state,” Ernst said. “My staff will continue to be accessible and available to help in-person in all 99 counties, so please stop by when they are in your area!”

The Crawford County event is set for Tuesday, May 2, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Schleswig City Hall, 111 Second St., Schleswig, Iowa.

The Harrison County event is set for Thursday, May 4, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Missouri Valley Public Library, 420 East Huron St., Missouri Valley, Iowa.