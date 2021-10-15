Shaping the future of learning to help today’s students excel in tomorrow’s world

He continued that the new way to work is to embrace technology but not to become it, and that the future is in technology yet the bigger future lies in transcending it.

Pardun said the point in sharing the Leonhard video was to provide a sense “of what we believe is necessary for us in changing education, and we know we’re probably not changing it fast enough.”

He added it is important to invest in children so they are able to be innovative and creative and have the skill sets to do whatever they want when they grow up.

The community colleges enter the picture in a career academy setting because they do many things well, among them the ability to adapt to change that’s needed in the workforce, Pardun pointed out.

Another short video centered on the changes brought about by digitization, automation, robotics and artificial intelligence, being used in industries such as manufacturing, construction, retail, transportation (driverless semis) and agriculture (driverless equipment).

“Just knowing that all those future components are there sometimes might scare you,” said Pardun, “the artificial intelligence and the things that are out there, but the one thing technology cannot replace is people.