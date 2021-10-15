Shaping the future of learning to help today’s students excel in tomorrow’s world

Denison School District, WITCC work on career academy plans
As technology changes the world exponentially, education is developing methods to prepare students for the corresponding changes in the world of work.
Mike Pardun, superintendent of the Denison Community School District, and Jessica Garcia, director of the Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) Denison campus, provided a look into the future of learning at the annual Business Appreciation Breakfast sponsored Thursday morning by the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County.
The school district and WITCC are partnering to develop plans for a career academy, which would further prepare students with workplace skills for career paths in technology and a number of professions.
The school district and the community college already partner in dual credit courses – classes for which students earn credits toward their high school graduation and college credits that can be used for a degree at WITCC or transferred to another postsecondary school.
Pardun explained the high school and college offer about 90 concurrent enrollment credits to students but the career academy would expand that concept.
“The college (WITCC) has about 16 career clusters. We don’t have all 16 available at our high school yet but those are things we’re working towards,” he added.
He gave examples of agriculture, finance, education, health sciences and manufacturing as some of the areas, which also offer skill sets needed by businesses in the county. These could also be offered in a career academy.
The manufacturing skills, he added, would not necessarily be to work on the line but to repair the mechanics and robotics on the line.
Some of the programs already offered through dual credits are auto body mechanics; welding; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC); and certified nurse assistant (CAN).
Pardun said the school needs to package concurrent credit programs better than it does currently.
Two short videos were shown during the presentation, both pointing to how quickly digitization and automation are transforming the work and the workplace.
One of the videos, “Change2,” by futurist Gerd Leonhard, said with changes being fueled by digitization, science fiction is becoming science fact (self-driving cars and computers that can think and learn, for example), and the way people work will never be the same.
On the other hand, anything that cannot be digitized or automated will become extremely valuable, he added.
“Human-only traits such as creativity, imagination, intuition, emotion and ethics will be even more important in the future because machines are very good at simulating but not at being,” said Leonhard.
He continued that the new way to work is to embrace technology but not to become it, and that the future is in technology yet the bigger future lies in transcending it.
Pardun said the point in sharing the Leonhard video was to provide a sense “of what we believe is necessary for us in changing education, and we know we’re probably not changing it fast enough.”
He added it is important to invest in children so they are able to be innovative and creative and have the skill sets to do whatever they want when they grow up.
The community colleges enter the picture in a career academy setting because they do many things well, among them the ability to adapt to change that’s needed in the workforce, Pardun pointed out.
Another short video centered on the changes brought about by digitization, automation, robotics and artificial intelligence, being used in industries such as manufacturing, construction, retail, transportation (driverless semis) and agriculture (driverless equipment).
“Just knowing that all those future components are there sometimes might scare you,” said Pardun, “the artificial intelligence and the things that are out there, but the one thing technology cannot replace is people.
“It can replace some of the things we can do, but it can’t replace innovation, creativity. Those are the components we have to really expand and excel on in education. And those are the things that we’re talking about trying to do better,” he added.
He said a career academy is a piece but isn’t the only component of that solution.
Pardun provided information on where the career academic concept is at now.
- The Denison School Board has extended the commitment to help partner in expanding a facility on the WITCC campus or somewhere near the campus. The WITCC Board has made a similar commitment to look into that.
- An estimate is that both entities would need to have available somewhere between $3 million and $5 million, combined, for career academy facilities. For its share, the school district would use revenue from a sales tax bond, not a property tax bond.
“In my vision, I see juniors and seniors, in particular, maybe in high school taking classes they need and then spending half a day at the WITCC campus where they are immersing themselves deeper in a career cluster, and they’re getting skill sets, getting high school and college credit, and all of that happens for them there (at WITCC),” said Pardun.
He added, “Ultimately we would desire to try to target those career clusters that in particular would serve businesses in the area.”
A career academy would also offer opportunities for students to explore career paths.
The school district and the college are working on a 28E agreement and would welcome partners from any of the neighboring school districts.
“Ultimately we will reach out to all the districts in the area to see what they’re interest is. But we’re going to move the partnerships forward regardless of those pieces,” said Pardun.
Additionally, Pardun said having a facility for a career academy would free up space in the high school
Garcia said things have been moved around and shifted at the WITCC building in Denison in order to provide the space to offer more of the classes that the community college might have offered at the high school.
Offering more of the classes at the WITCC building also gets students to the college and in the habit of coming to the campus to interact with instructors and to be around other college students.
WITCC is offering as dual credit a health science program, college English, criminal justice and, new this year, the HVAC program. Five high school students signed up in a short amount of time for that program.
“In addition to that we are, on the other side of that coin, working with Sioux City to see what those pathways would look like, as we expand those pathways in Denison,” Garcia continued. “What can we offer right now to build on and expand the pathways we’re currently offering in preparation for the actual structure and facility?”
Garcia said WITCC and the school district are working on the acquisition of land for the career academy.