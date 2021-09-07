 Skip to main content
Solemn memorial now on display at Denison library
Solemn memorial now on display at Denison library

Memorial wall at library

Remembering Our Fallen, the traveling photo memorial of Iowa’s fallen in The War on Terror, went on display at Norelius Community Library in Denison on Saturday and will remain at the library through September 18. The memorial includes military and personal photos of each of Iowa’s fallen. The memorial display was brought Denison by Norelius Community Library in collaboration with the Office of Veteran’s Affairs of Crawford County, which is the financial sponsor for the display.

On September 11, a 20th anniversary commemoration of 9/11 will take place at the library at 10 a.m. No admission will be charged. Photo by Gordon Wolf

