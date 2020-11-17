Sticker shock is the cost of inaction

Ellis was at the council meeting to give a quarterly report, something that Mayor Pam Soseman asked him to start doing.

It was also decided that he should be present at hearings for requests by residents for a waiver or a reduction of fees related to code enforcement violations.

This came up in regard to a resident who asked the fee for having a couch removed from outside her residence be waived or reduced. The council members were told that the resident does not understand English, had been off work and was trying to help pay for her father’s funeral. The council reduced the $230 the resident had been charged down to $100.

Ellis said he wished he had been present after listening to the recording of the October 20 meeting when the fee was reduced. He said he had talked to a woman at the house who was a year older that he is, told her about the couch, pointed at the couch and asked it to be removed. He said the woman responded they could do that.

Curnyn responded if he had known Ellis had spoken with someone at the residence, the lowering of the fees would have been a different story.