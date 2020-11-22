Van Wall purchases former Adams Motor property

He said Van Wall plans to increase its staff of service technicians by four, for a total of 12 technicians.

“We will do most of our tractor work at the new location,” Morgan said. “In the future, we would like to expand onto the new building now that we have the room to do so and eventually bring our combines and our sprayers over to the new facility and do those repairs at the new building as well. But for right now, we’re going to be doing repairs on those larger items at our current location.”

Van Houweling said adding on to the former Adams building would probably occur in 2022.

Much of the exterior of the Adams building will remain the same, except signage and the GM color scheme.

“Obviously, blue doesn’t fit us very well,” Morgan said.

He added, “There is a lot of beauty in this building that we want to keep. We want to build off of what’s here and bring our good reputation to it. We want to be the clear first choice for our customers. That’s our motto (Your Clear First Choice), and a facility like this helps to project that more.”

Van Houweling said that among the changes that will be made is to install different equipment in the service bays.