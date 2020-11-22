Van Wall purchases former Adams Motor property

The appearance of the former Adams Motor Company property along Highway 59/141 on the west side of Denison will soon turn greener.
Van Wall Equipment, a family-owned John Deere dealership with 25 locations, including one already in Denison, closed on the property on November 10. It will become the dealership’s main location in the community. Van Wall is locally managed and has deep ties to the community.
People can expect to see green and yellow equipment on the lot of the former General Motors (GM) dealership in a couple of weeks.
Van Wall will continue to use its current dealership located at Highway 39 and Avenue C in Denison.
“We looked at this as an opportunity not only for Van Wall but also for the community, to put that asset back into use and for our customers to have a much larger and nicer facility to do business at,” said Don Van Houweling, president of Van Wall.
“We owe our John Deere clientele a nice facility for them to come into,” said Ryan Morgan, manager of Van Wall’s dealership in Denison. “A nice facility to start looking at an upgrade of equipment and to purchase equipment, and that’s kind of where it starts when somebody comes in.
“The follow-up is that our customers deserve a great area to come in and pick up their parts, order parts and have their equipment serviced. The new facility will allow us to offer all services in a better way.”
Van Wall had been considering the purchase of the former GM dealership for some time. Van Houweling said it took a while to come to a decision and close on the property.
“This is going to be as nice a dealership as I have anywhere in Iowa,” he said. “I’m really happy to do that for the Denison area. Crawford County is a big county and an important county for us.”
He added that, by agreement, the purchase price is confidential, but said, “We were able to work out an arrangement where everybody was able to walk away in a reasonable fashion. I really worked hard to come up with something that would help everybody going forward. I think it was a win-win for all the parties involved.”
The former Adams Motor property solves a space problem that Van Wall has been facing.
Morgan pointed out that the current building is a great facility for the shop but that Van Wall was definitely lacking space for the sales showroom and the parts department.
“Four years ago we completed a huge expansion to the existing building and we have a beautiful combine wash bay there and we’ve upgraded all the lighting in the shop, so our theory now, with the new location, is that we just keep going up with everything,” he said. “If we need to bring on more technicians, we can bring on more technicians; we can just keep expanding. If we decide someday that the current location is not doing what we need, it would also make a giant warehouse for us, so it still works out for multiple purposes.”
He said Van Wall plans to increase its staff of service technicians by four, for a total of 12 technicians.
“We will do most of our tractor work at the new location,” Morgan said. “In the future, we would like to expand onto the new building now that we have the room to do so and eventually bring our combines and our sprayers over to the new facility and do those repairs at the new building as well. But for right now, we’re going to be doing repairs on those larger items at our current location.”
Van Houweling said adding on to the former Adams building would probably occur in 2022.
Much of the exterior of the Adams building will remain the same, except signage and the GM color scheme.
“Obviously, blue doesn’t fit us very well,” Morgan said.
He added, “There is a lot of beauty in this building that we want to keep. We want to build off of what’s here and bring our good reputation to it. We want to be the clear first choice for our customers. That’s our motto (Your Clear First Choice), and a facility like this helps to project that more.”
Van Houweling said that among the changes that will be made is to install different equipment in the service bays.
“The existing equipment doesn’t match what we do. We are working with a contractor to do the basic remodeling, and maybe by the first part of the year, we’ll be able to move into the service bays,” he said. “Our hope is to use the winter months to get the internal work done and by spring be ready to go with our customers using the new facility.”
Morgan added that a lot will be happening in the months until spring and that everything takes time, so if it looks like moving into the new location will conflict with planting season, Van Wall will do what is in the best interests of the customers.
“What we don’t want is the first day of planting season to be roaming around the new location trying to find the parts that you need because we weren’t quite ready,” he explained.
The showroom inside the entry of the building and the expansive concrete lot outside are great assets for Van Wall.
“We’re going to move a variety of our preowned and new equipment onto the beautiful lot under the lights so it’s out there where people can see it. That will be the first change people will see,” Van Houweling said.
“The experience is going to be great for our customers that want to shop for that large frame tractor, want to shop for that combine,” said Morgan. “It will be sitting on the beautiful concrete lot and they will be able to access equipment and drive around very easily.”
The showroom will display John Deere lawnmowers and Gators, and utility-type tractors, all the way up to John Deere’s 6R series. The Stihl outdoor power equipment that Van Wall sells will also be displayed.
At the current location, the same products are on display, but on a limited basis.
“The unfortunate thing in our current location, obviously our Stihl products are inside but when you come to look at a lawnmower, we have to go outside and walk around the units. In the new location, we’ll be able to do that in a climate-friendly environment,” Morgan explained.
He said the staff at Van Wall is excited about the move and is looking forward to having a nice showroom, larger parts department, more service bays, a large outdoor lot and some more creature comforts.
“At our current location, we have a very small break room,” said Morgan. “Now, we’ll be able to have a nice tech lounge so when our people do training, they can sit in there.”
The arrangement in the parts department will be welcomed by the staff.
“In our old location there’s an overhead storage area. During harvest time, the parts guys have to run up and down and back and forth,” said Morgan. “We’re going to try to eliminate that as much as possible to keep them on one floor level in the new location. I’m sure there will be some overrun, but it’ll be great for them to be able to walk only 50 feet and grab a part instead of 150 feet.”
In the future, the current location, which is less than three-quarters of a mile from the new location, will be used only for large item parts.
“The concept is that the customers will always come to the new location first, and if we do need a larger part from the other location, we can meet our customer over there,” said Morgan. “The only time we envision a customer going to our original location first is to go over an inspection with a technician. That will always remain in the current location.”
Some open-front shelters will be added to the new location.
“Don Van Houweling has a very stern belief that when you bring your equipment to us to have it worked on, it needs to be under a roof,” Morgan said. “That’s why the current location has huge open fronts. Our thoughts are, if it was at home it would be in your shed, so why should it be outside when you bring it to us?”
Morgan said a lot of rumors have been making the rounds in the last number of months about Van Wall purchasing the former Adams property. He couldn’t say anything because the deal hadn’t been finalized.
“Obviously we all had to do our homework. We had to make sure the facility would work for what we wanted it to do,” he explained. “When people would ask me, I’d say, ‘The day that you see a piece of John Deere equipment parked on the concrete, then you know the purchase has been made and it is ours at that point.’”
Van Houweling said the key message of the transaction is that Van Wall is really pleased that it’s going to be able to put the facility to use.
“We’re excited to be able to start offering a nicer experience for our many customers in the Crawford County area,” he said.
“This building sitting empty is not doing anybody any good,” Morgan added. “So this is great for all of us. It’s great for our customers. It’s great for us, and great for the community.”