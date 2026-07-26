Alert Extreme Heat Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Jul 26, 2026 Jul 26, 2026 Updated 13 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in Effect for IowaWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening, followed by a Heat Advisory from 9 PM tonight to 10 PM CDT Monday. Expect dangerously hot conditions with high heat index values.Affected Areas:Portions of north central IowaNorthwest IowaWest central IowaWhat to Expect:Heat index values reaching up to 112 during the Extreme Heat Warning.Heat index values up to 105 during the Heat Advisory period. Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.Potential for heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially for vulnerable populations. People are also reading… Caitlin Clark’s flopping isn’t just annoying – it’s becoming dangerous | Opinion Matt Campbell "stunned" ISU didn't hire OC Taylor Mouser as head coach Warren Buffett stops Gates Foundation donations following Epstein revelations How former Iowa State players did in NBA Summer League Lost 1952 Pan Am plane found off Puerto Rico coast Clinton commission delays vote on data center ordinance, takes public suggestions Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard expects to retire before basketball season ‘Raising Kanan’ promises plenty for its fifth and final season DOJ files denaturalization cases, including one in Iowa Caitlin Clark's scoreboard taunt draws seventh technical, puts her on verge of suspension TJ Otzelberger explains Iowa State's nonconference schedule Ukrainian soldier survives almost a year in a foxhole How Xiao "Smyle" Zhang became Iowa State's first Chinese player Disney's 'Descendants' returns with a new adventure | Streamed & Screened podcast What Jan Jensen, Iowa women's basketball players told us after final open summer practice Safety Tips:Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.Remain in air-conditioned environments as much as possible.Avoid direct sun exposure.Check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly or those with health issues.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or dbrnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in Effect Until Monday Evening Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials