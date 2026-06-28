Alert Extreme Heat Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Jun 28, 2026 Jun 28, 2026 Updated 9 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect: High Heat Index Values Through TuesdayWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in place from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. Expect dangerously hot conditions with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees.Affected Areas:Much of IowaWhat to Expect:Heat index values above 100 degreesPersisting extreme heat through next week, possibly affecting the 4th of July weekendImpacts: Increased risk of heat-related illnessesPotential for heat exhaustion and heat strokeSafety Tips: People are also reading… U.S. conducts further strikes on Iran The paint is already peeling in Trump's renovated Washington Reflecting Pool Health center’s director denies clinic harmed patients by over-prescribing opioids US progesterone supplies tighten as menopause treatment demand grows Why USA sucking wind vs. Turkey is not end of the world Alex Freeman, son of former NFL star, is game changer US men's soccer needs Fever's Caitlin Clark nearing one-game suspension after fifth technical foul ISU's Joshua Jefferson going to Brooklyn Nets as first-round draft pick Everything to know about 2026 NBA Draft: Picks, first round order, start time Caitlin Clark made the WNBA bigger. It’s still playing small | Opinion US workers lose buying power after war drives up prices US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz US Supreme Court expands Second Amendment rights, eyes more gun cases Book review: ‘Art of Toy Story 5’ adds to the story Trump calls for probe into gasoline price 'gouging' Drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned spacesAvoid the sun and check on relatives and neighborsWear lightweight, loose-fitting clothingLimit strenuous activities to early morning or eveningAct quickly if you notice symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat strokeWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or dbrnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections