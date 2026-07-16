Alert Special Weather Statement until THU 7:00 PM CDT Jul 16, 2026 Jul 16, 2026 Updated 14 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Potential Funnel Clouds Possible Along and North of Highway 30 Until Late AfternoonWhat’s Happening:Conditions are favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. These are typically brief and rarely become tornadoes.Affected Areas:Along and north of Highway 30What to Expect:Funnel clouds may form and drop a few hundred feet from the cloud base.Impacts:No impacts are expected at this time. Safety Tips:If you spot a funnel cloud, report it to the National Weather Service.Stay alert for any updates, and be prepared to act if a tornado warning is issued. People are also reading… Warren Buffett stops Gates Foundation donations following Epstein revelations Special Weather Statement until THU 7:00 PM CDT Why USA sucking wind vs. Turkey is not end of the world How an NFL head coach helped Tim Lester land his first QB as Iowa’s offensive coordinator ICE was investigating him over an email. Now, he's suing Why Trey Thompson chose to return to Iowa after taking redshirt in 2025-26 Iowa chiropractor accused of leaving a patient paralyzed surrenders his license The paint is already peeling in Trump's renovated Washington Reflecting Pool Iowa’s Journey Houston using All-Freshman snub as motivation ahead of year two with Hawkeyes TJ Otzelberger explains Iowa State's nonconference schedule Saint Mary's transfer Andrew McKeever hopes to have another "growth spurt" with Iowa U.S. conducts further strikes on Iran Trump wants to isolate International Criminal Court Iowa State ranks last in 2026 Big 12 football media poll Review: Early winner emerges on ‘Dancing’ spinoff, ‘The Next Pro’ When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or dbrnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump: U.S. voting system 'falls catastrophically short' Trump overturns ICE's pause on traffic stops after 2 deadly shootings Trump overturns ICE's pause on traffic stops after 2 deadly shootings US Soldiers To Be Screened For Low Testosterone, Pete Hegseth Says US Soldiers To Be Screened For Low Testosterone, Pete Hegseth Says US's ICE faces fresh backlash over anti-immigration operations US's ICE faces fresh backlash over anti-immigration operations