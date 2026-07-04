Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:00 PM CDT Jul 4, 2026 Jul 4, 2026 Updated 23 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funnel Clouds Possible Over Central and North Central Iowa This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:Funnel clouds are possible this afternoon due to favorable atmospheric conditions. These are typically brief and rarely develop into tornadoes.Affected Areas:Portions of Central IowaNorth Central IowaAreas along and north of Highway 30What to Expect:Funnel clouds may form but are unlikely to cause damage or become tornadoes. Conditions are expected to persist through 6 pm CDT. Impacts:No significant impacts are expected at this time.Safety Tips: People are also reading… How an upbringing in Italy prepared Iowa’s Amari Whiting for college basketball Why USA sucking wind vs. Turkey is not end of the world The paint is already peeling in Trump's renovated Washington Reflecting Pool US progesterone supplies tighten as menopause treatment demand grows U.S. conducts further strikes on Iran Savannah Guthrie cries about chilling new Nancy Guthrie ransom note reports FBI determines Nancy Guthrie kidnapping notes to be fakes, source says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already married, New York Post's Page Six reports Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:00 PM CDT US dubs theology students as non-professional, limits loan amounts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding fascinates, flummoxes media Review: The end is near for ‘Jackass’ Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to restrict birthright citizenship Millions lose food stamps under Trump cuts, with some states hit harder than others What is attendance like at Trump's state fair? If you spot a funnel cloud, report it to the National Weather Service.Stay alert for any tornado warnings and be prepared to take action if necessary.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or dbrnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video How do Americans feel about the country and vision of the Founders? New York City buzzes with expectation of Taylor Swift's rumoured July 3 wedding New York City buzzes with expectation of Taylor Swift's rumoured July 3 wedding Beef Prices Near Records Beef Prices Near Records Trump Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with His Sons Trump Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with His Sons