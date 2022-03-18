Writer urges people to contact reps to increase foreign aid funding

According to the United Nations, over 2.5 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee into neighboring countries such as Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria, resulting in one of the fastest-growing refugee crises Europe has seen since World War II.

An additional 2 million Ukrainians have been displaced throughout the country, in dire need of humanitarian assistance as their resources rapidly deplete.

These numbers will continue to grow as the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, intensifies his vicious war.

By the end of this conflict, millions of Ukrainians will be living in destitution, and all over the world, we have observed how violent conflicts fuel poverty.

The destruction of vital infrastructure and institutions, forced displacement, and the breakup of social networks and communities, as well as the destruction of assets, leaves people in war-torn countries without access to food, shelter, health, and social services.

So, before this war concludes, the rest of the world must prepare for and address these impending consequences.

But our response should not only assist the Ukrainians who will inevitably end up living in extreme poverty; it should also help other people living in these conditions around the globe.

The United States should dramatically increase funding for the International Affairs Budget and pass legislation that will invest in programs intended to improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable populations.