LULAC Denison creates legal aid fund

Addressing financial barriers to legal assistance that minority groups face

The Denison chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has started a new legal aid fund to assist minorities in the community.

“This program was created to address financial barriers that Latinos and other minority groups encounter with regard to legal assistance,” said LULAC Denison President Alma Puga.

“With legal fees, there are always language barriers and the applications are complex. It can be overwhelming for these individuals to apply for legal assistance.”

The Crawford County Legal Aid Fund will provide a safe pathway for individuals who might otherwise be wary of stepping forward with a legal issue.

“All the applications will remain confidential,” Puga said. “They will be reviewed by our legal assistance fund committee, which is made up of seven individuals in the community.”

The committee comprises these individuals: Lorena López, La Prensa Hispanic Newspaper; Virginia Navarro, United Bank of Iowa; Jennifer Smith, Zupp and Zupp Law Firm; Georgia Hollrah, former Spanish teacher at Denison High School; Mario Flores, Bank Iowa and Crawford County Cultural Diversity Committee; Denison Mayor Pam Soseman; and Puga.

“We want to provide support for citizenship costs, other issues related to immigration or other issues like court costs, safe housing assistance or other similar needs,” she said.

LULAC Denison received a $40,000 grant last year that is specifically to be used for providing legal assistance.

“We applied for a grant from the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration about a year ago,” Puga said. “We received funding for this legal assistance fund, a scholarship endowment, and a youth council mentorship program.”

Any minority individual may apply to the legal aid fund.

“Anyone, regardless of immigration status, needs to show they’re in need of financial aid and also be recognized as part of a minority group; they also must live within Crawford County for a majority of the year,” Puga said.

Funding will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

“It just depends on how much is being requested,” she said. “We can’t ensure we’ll fund the entire amount requested. It will be dependent on the legal assistance fund committee.”

Payments will be made to a third party, not the individual requesting assistance.

“They will need to show a receipt or something from the attorney or other places that they acquired assistance from,” Puga said.

September 16 is the deadline for the first round of applications.

“That’s the Friday before our quarterly meeting,” she said.

The committee will meet during the second to last week of March, June, September and December.

“If they need funding immediately, we’ll call for an emergency meeting but otherwise it will be handled every quarter of the year,” Puga said.

LULAC Denison will engage in continual fundraising to keep the Crawford County Legal Aid Fund in operation.

“We hope to receive more funding from the same organization we received this money from,” Puga said.

She hopes to have a website up by the end of July for the legal aid fund.