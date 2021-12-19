LULAC Denison seeks mural designs

Artwork celebrating immigration to be added to Washington Park band shell

The Denison chapter of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) and Denison Parks & Rec are seeking design submissions for a new mural to be painted on the south side of the band shell at Washington Park.

“We are asking for submissions for a design that will celebrate immigrants in our community – the immigrants of our past, present and future,” said Alma Puga, LULAC Denison president.

“It’s a way to celebrate the contributions they have made.”

“One of the major components has to be the monarch butterfly, which is commonly viewed as a symbol of immigration because the monarch butterfly migrates from north to south and south to north, depending on the season,” said Robert Lyons, LULAC Denison treasurer.

A requirement for the final design is that it will include a pair of wings set at the proper height to appear behind an individual standing directly in front; for a “photo op,” the wings will appear to be attached to the person.

“We want people to put themselves into the mural because they might be part of that immigrant story,” Lyons said.

“Technically, we’re all immigrants in this community – most of us are, anyway.”

“The mural will be a celebration of the immigrants who built this community,” Puga said.

“Our European ancestors and immigrants, today, continue to build and grow this community,” Lyons said. “It’s the Latinos and Sudanese and Tai Dam and the immigrants of the future – the people that we don’t even know where they’ll come from.”

Denison is a community that keeps reimagining itself through the lens of immigration, he said.

The phrase “immigration is beautiful” must also be a part of the final design.

“The monarch butterfly symbolism and the message that ‘immigration is beautiful’ will acknowledge the impact immigration has on the community,” Lyons said.

The final design will also include the LULAC Denison logo, which is a modification of the national LULAC organization’s logo.

“This is something we thought would be a great addition to the Denison community and a way to celebrate local artists who might submit their designs for this contest,” he said.

The artist whose work is selected will receive $100 and will have the opportunity to sign their name to the mural as an acknowledgment of their contribution.

To keep costs down, and to facilitate any repair work, no more than five basic colors may be used to create the artwork.

“But they can mix those five colors – we can get some other colors out of red, yellow, and blue,” Lyons said.

The artwork must also fit within the boundaries of the back wall of the band shell, which is about 37 feet long by 9 feet tall.

“We can provide more measurements as artists send in questions,” Lyons said.

“We’ve had a lot of interest already about what needs to be included and other follow-up questions,” Puga said.

“We’ll also be inviting the artists of our local high school and middle school to submit, as well,” Lyons said.

The submission deadline is the end of February.

“We’ll have time in March to review them,” Lyons said.

The final design has to be approved by the Denison Parks & Rec board.

“We hope this engages youth,” Lyons said. “We want them to join our new youth council that we’ll be starting up here in the next year. This is an opportunity for them to connect with the LULAC council and see the kinds of projects we do.”

The mural will be painted onto the band shell by LULAC volunteers and other community volunteers.

“Unless the chief artist wants to handle a large portion of the work,” Lyons said.

The artist will be expected to help lay out the design, and be available to help see through the realization of the vision; the painting will take place when the weather cooperates in the spring or summer.

Painting the design might also be coordinated with a Market in the Park event so community members may see the work in progress, Lyons said.