Lyons finds a place on Biden campaign

He’s proud to have contributed to the largest presidential election win in United States history.

“That, and just trying to put our country on a different path from the path that I felt was the wrong way, means a lot,” he said.

He said he believes he grew a lot during his time on the campaign.

“I think if people were to get intimately involved with a campaign like this they would recognize what they think they know about campaign politics is pretty wrong,” Lyons said. “It would do everyone some good to get involved with a campaign, even as a volunteer, just to see how the sausage is actually made. I think folks would have a deeper appreciation for what we do and the importance of the work that needs to be done.”

He is currently working on reclaiming himself as an individual.

“After a while there all I could talk about was Joe Biden, and now I’m learning to talk about things that aren’t Joe Biden again, like the weather,” he said.

Over the last weekend he was named as a volunteer state lead for Nebraska and Wisconsin for the Biden Inaugural Committee.

“As a volunteer, I’m helping to coordinate and create service events to assist with COVID-19 relief,” he said.