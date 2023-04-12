Grace Reineke was a sophomore at Boyer Valley High School (BVHS) when the school reestablished its FFA chapter.

Joining FFA had a profound effect on her life.

Reineke is a 2018 BVHS graduate and received a bachelor’s degree in horticulture and a minor in animal science from Iowa State University (ISU) in 2022.

Her FFA advisor at BVHS was agricultural science teacher Rachel Stoberl, who put Reineke in charge of managing the school’s greenhouse during summer breaks.

“I loved the greenhouse – that’s where I started,” Reineke said.

She recently turned that love into a new business venture located about two miles southwest of Dunlap.

Last summer, Reineke purchased a 3.5-acre farm on which she will grow about an acre of flowers.

Her business is called Mill Creek Flower Farm after the creek that flows by the property.

She is using the skills she learned at ISU to guide her preparations.

“Flower farming is different from your agronomic crops like corn and soybeans that are grown in monoculture systems,” she said. “I am going to be growing close to 45 different species of flowers that have different germination requirements, growth habits, and bloom times.”

Reineke has to be attentive to the differences and needs of all the flowers, which is a big task.

Through Mill Creek Flower Farm, she will focus on growing specialty cut flowers and designing floral arrangements.

Although Reineke established her LLC in 2022, this will be her first growing season.

She is still several months from offering most of her services.

“Flower farming is like conventional farming in having to invest upfront in your crop and having to wait a few months until you get to reap the harvest,” Reineke said.

“I’m hoping to have flowers from July through October – that’s my season by the time I get things planted in the ground.”

Due to time and financial constraints, she doesn’t have any hoop structures or greenhouses, yet.

“It will all be field production,” Reineke said. “An acre is pretty big for somebody just starting out, but I think that’s a manageable amount.”

Now that the weather has started to become consistently warm, she is starting to work the field to prepare it for the first crop.

Planting will take place in late April or early May.

Reineke plans to sell directly to consumers from her farm and would like to sell her flowers at a few other locations.

She will offer bouquet subscriptions, special order arrangements and wedding design.

She’s also looking into selling wholesale to local florists that may have trouble getting certain specialty flowers from larger wholesalers.

“I don’t want to compete with florists,” Reineke said. “I want to work with them.”

Her mother and grandmother also love gardening and growing flowers, but she initially went to ISU as a pre-med student.

“I remember going the first time and thinking that’s not what I wanted to do,” she said.

She returned to horticulture and quickly found she was where she needed to be.

“I took some floral design classes at Iowa State that freshman year and I knew that was exactly what I wanted to do,” Reineke said.

“I got an emphasis in greenhouse plant production and management and I had a few different internships throughout the four years I was at Iowa State.”

Her internships included vegetable, perennial and greenhouse plant production and she worked at a cut flower farm last summer.

“I hit all the other bases with internships and they were great experiences,” she said. “I’ll use a lot of those going forward as a flower farmer, but I knew that the floral design and the farming were what I really wanted.”

The perfect opportunity came up when John and Pat Hein, her neighbors while growing up in Dunlap, called Reineke to tell her they had decided to sell their farm.

“It was perfect – especially now that I wanted to be a flower farmer,” she said. “It has flat ground with a cute little house and some outbuildings. Even if I would have designed it myself, I couldn’t have made it better for what I need. It’s just a dream come true.”