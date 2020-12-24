Muhlbauer set to leave supervisors

He said his philosophy as a supervisor was to treat people with respect and hear them out.

“That’s how to make decisions that improve Crawford County going forward,” he said.

He believes Ty Rosburg and Jean Heiden will do a good job on the board of supervisors going forward.

“I think at the end of the day we all want the same things,” Muhlbauer said. “We want to serve and do the best we can while we’re there - and hopefully leave Crawford County in a better place than it was yesterday.”

Muhlbauer said he will miss being around to help guide some of the developments that started while he was on the board.

“I’m going to miss seeing the LMR (the county’s new land mobile radio) system through,” he said.

He was involved with numerous organizations that help children, such as Early Childhood Iowa and Partnerships for Protecting Children, while on the board.

“Those things will still go on,” Muhlbauer said. “It was just nice to be a part of it and to see the firsthand effect of funding on people’s lives in a positive way.”