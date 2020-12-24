Muhlbauer set to leave supervisors

Dave Muhlbauer said the November election, in which he failed by a margin of 95 votes to retain his seat on the Crawford County Board of Supervisors, was a huge disappointment.
“I know it’s not personal,” he said. “As much as I’m disappointed, I’m still very honored and humbled that I got to serve four years.”
Next Tuesday will be his last day as a member of the board.
Muhlbauer said he will miss working with all of the people who work for Crawford County.
“We have amazing employees and staff; it doesn’t matter what department they’re in, they take their jobs very seriously,” Muhlbauer said. “They’re very hardworking and enjoyable to work with.”
He will also miss working with the others on the board.
“I had a good working relationship with the supervisors,” he said.
Each supervisor has their own role and brings unique skills to the board, he said.
“Jeri Vogt, who has a lifetime of experience in the treasurer’s office, looked at it from that point of view,” he said. “Kyle (Schultz) has a huge amount of knowledge about secondary roads because he worked for them before being a supervisor.”
Eric Skoog and Cecil Blum brought to the board knowledge from their time on the Denison City Council and as business owners, he said.
He said his philosophy as a supervisor was to treat people with respect and hear them out.
“That’s how to make decisions that improve Crawford County going forward,” he said.
He believes Ty Rosburg and Jean Heiden will do a good job on the board of supervisors going forward.
“I think at the end of the day we all want the same things,” Muhlbauer said. “We want to serve and do the best we can while we’re there - and hopefully leave Crawford County in a better place than it was yesterday.”
Muhlbauer said he will miss being around to help guide some of the developments that started while he was on the board.
“I’m going to miss seeing the LMR (the county’s new land mobile radio) system through,” he said.
He was involved with numerous organizations that help children, such as Early Childhood Iowa and Partnerships for Protecting Children, while on the board.
“Those things will still go on,” Muhlbauer said. “It was just nice to be a part of it and to see the firsthand effect of funding on people’s lives in a positive way.”
One of his biggest regrets will be that he will not be able to continue as the county’s representative to the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC).
He started going to ISAC meetings as Crawford County’s representative in his first year and was selected to travel to Washington, D.C. by the National Association of Counties for four days of intense training.
“Only about 30 people from across the U.S., elected officials from the county level, get to go to that each year,” he said. “It was great training about county policy and how to react to things and to see the bigger picture.”
In 2018 he was voted to be the ISAC District 3 president.
Last year he became the secretary/treasurer for the ISAC executive board and last month he moved into the second vice chair for the executive board.
“That put me on path to be first vice chair, and chairman eventually, if I had still been a supervisor,” Muhlbauer said.
ISAC has a lot of smart, talented people who keep track of what’s going on at the state level on behalf of the counties, he said.
“They really keep a good tab on how things affect us positively and negatively,” Muhlbauer said. “It was great to have a voice on that, to tell our story of what’s going on in Crawford County, and how legislation is affecting us.”
Networking was something he knew he wanted to do from the start.
“I knew that right off the bat; the more I could learn, the better decisions I could make for Crawford County,” he said.
He will miss working with and networking with supervisors from across the state.
“I cherish that time I got to spend at ISAC with those employees and people working there to keep us informed,” he said.
For now, Muhlbauer said he is happy to have the family farm as a home base.
“With Dad being gone, maybe it’s just God’s timing and plan to have me here on the farm to be with my family,” he said.
His father, Dan Muhlbauer, died in October. Working on the farm has helped fill the void his father left.
“Farming is what I’ve done all my life. I come from a long line of farmers,” Muhlbauer said.
“Crawford County is my home; it’s in my blood. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in the world. I’ll always love it here and love the people here.”
He said a return to government service could be in his future, if the right opportunity presents itself.
“If the right door opens up, maybe so,” he said. “Stay tuned.”
