Nebraska friends are on a journey to visit every incorporated town in Iowa

Fast forward to 2020 and the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Austin and I were working at the local dairy queen (in Wahoo), driving around town and not doing a whole lot,” Varner said.

“One day the idea popped into my head that I always wanted to visit every town in Nebraska.”

He asked Schneider if that were something he’d want to do.

“And then off we went from there,” Schneider said.

They visited the first Nebraska town on April 22, 2020, and the last on July 12.

“It only took us two and a half months to finish the whole thing,” Schneider said. “When we started we averaged 10 (towns) or so, and then as we started getting in the groove of it we did about 17 to 20 per trip on average.”

How much time they spent in each town depended on the size of the town and how many things they had to see.