Nebraska friends are on a journey to visit every incorporated town in Iowa

Denison and other county towns on the list for Wednesday
Seth Varner and Austin Schneider are on a mission to visit every incorporated town in Iowa; they’ve dubbed their journey Visit939Iowa, with 939 being the number of towns they plan to visit.
Varner and Schneider are roommates at the University of Nebraska Omaha and have known each other since kindergarten.
This journey is not their first quest to visit every town in a state.
In 2020, they visited all the incorporated towns in Nebraska in a project they called 531Nebraska.
The idea was an outgrowth of something Varner did with his dad when Varner was about 10 years old.
“He was working on our family tree so he was going to our family’s hometowns and taking pictures of old family homes, churches, and things like that,” Varner said.
Varner said he didn’t really understand what his dad was doing, so while his dad was working on his project, Varner looked around the towns and took pictures of murals, historic plaques or anything else that caught the eye of a 10-year-old.
“That stopped because I had to go back to school and my dad finished the family tree project,” he said.
Fast forward to 2020 and the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Austin and I were working at the local dairy queen (in Wahoo), driving around town and not doing a whole lot,” Varner said.
“One day the idea popped into my head that I always wanted to visit every town in Nebraska.”
He asked Schneider if that were something he’d want to do.
“And then off we went from there,” Schneider said.
They visited the first Nebraska town on April 22, 2020, and the last on July 12.
“It only took us two and a half months to finish the whole thing,” Schneider said. “When we started we averaged 10 (towns) or so, and then as we started getting in the groove of it we did about 17 to 20 per trip on average.”
How much time they spent in each town depended on the size of the town and how many things they had to see.
“In some towns in Nebraska, all you might have is the church and the bar and two streets, so obviously we aren’t going to spend a whole lot of time there if no one is talking to us,” Varner said. “Other towns we might spend three or four hours in because someone might take us to a restaurant or we might visit a local museum or the local chamber of commerce.”
Much of what they go see is based on suggestions they received on the project’s Facebook page.
“It can be as little as 10 to 15 minutes and as much as a few hours,” Varner said.
When they completed their journey across Nebraska, they turned their experience into a book called “Visit531Nebraska; Our Journey to Every Incorporated Town in the State.”
The book was something of an afterthought that came about after they received many suggestions that they put together a coffee table book about their adventures.
They plan to do the same when they have completed their visits to Iowa.
“Iowa came about because people had joked around with us that you guys should do another state,” Varner said. “We kind of laughed it off at first but as of three weeks ago we decided to go for it.”
They started visiting towns in Iowa on April 2.
As of Sunday, Varner and Schneider had visited 75 of the 939 Iowa towns on their list.
“We are eight percent done as of right now,” Varner said. “We’ve gone all the way down to the Missouri border, as far north as Onawa and as far east as Walnut.”
On Wednesday, the duo will visit Whiting, Sloan, Hornick, Rodney, Smithland, Oto, Danbury, Battle Creek, Ida Grove, Arthur, Odebolt, Kiron, Deloit, Denison, Schleswig, Ricketts, Charter Oak, Ute, Mapleton and Castana.
They noted that Arthur is unincorporated and won’t count toward their total of 939 towns.
Varner and Schneider plan to visit the Crawford County Courthouse, the Donna Reed Theater and other locations while in Denison.
They have lots of other suggestions to choose from; the Facebook post about the Wednesday trip had 176 comments as of Monday.
They always announce two days in advance the towns they plan to visit on their next trip; Varner said they welcome suggestions about what to seek out in each town.
When they’re done with their treks around Iowa, the book they put together will make note of details and photographs of every incorporated town in the state; a QR code will give the reader access to many more pictures of the towns.
“It will be kind of a travel guide/photo book/history book all in one,” he said.
Their book about Nebraska is available at visit531Nebraska.com.
Even though they have barely started their journey through Iowa, the question has already come up about which state they will visit next.
“We’re only 8% done in Iowa and people are asking, “What’s next? Kansas? South Dakota?” Varner said. “We don’t know quite yet. We don’t know if this will be a recurring thing every summer or not, but it would be cool to keep doing state after state.”