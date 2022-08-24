Police Beat 8-23-2022

Arrests and citations

August 18, 1:54 p.m.: Danielle Jo Carter, 31, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant. The warrant was served in connection with a charge of violation of probation filed on August 17.

August 20, 8:21 p.m.: Nyachan Jocklaw, Denison, was arrested for assaulting a police officer, and Manuel Verndinez Dias, 57, of Denison, was arrested for interference with official acts. The location of the offense was a residence on Broadway in Denison.

August 22, 1:51 a.m.: Gerardo Torres, 18, of Denison, was arrested for elusing and reckless driving. He was also issued multiple citations for traffic violations. The location of the offense was on North 16th Street in Denison.

Accidents

August 18, 11:11 a.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on North Main Street. Lois Loueen Blair, 79, of Vail, was driving a silver 2019 Toyota RAV4 on North Main Street when she pulled into a parking spot in front of 28 North Main. She accidentally accelerated instead of braked, causing the Toyota to go over the curb and strike the corner of the building at 28 North Main, causing damage to the vehicle and the building. No one was injured. Blair’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the front driver side corner. The building that was hit is owned by Jose Andres Mazo. The amount of damage to the building was not listed.

August 18, 5:29 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a property-damage-only accident at 284 8th Avenue, Manilla.

Other calls

August 18, 11:50 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about criminal mischief at 659 4th Avenue, Manilla.

August 18, 9:54 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible intoxicated driver operating a white Jeep Compass traveling eastbound on Lincoln Way from Arion. The investigating deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.

August 20, 8:18 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of cattle out on Meeves Ridge Road, rural Dunlap.

August 21, 4:24 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a raccoon getting hit on Power Dive Hill (on Highway 141) near Denison.

August 21, 11:17 a.m.: Monona County reported a person impersonating an officer in Charter Oak.