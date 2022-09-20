Police Beat from 9-20-2022

September 16, 11:04 a.m.: Officer Torres with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 39. Juan Carlos Gomez-Vasquez, 51, of Denison, was driving a white 2005 Ford F250 and pulling a dual-axle trailer loaded with a blue Dodge Durango; he was headed north on Highway 39. The left, rear tire and rim of the trailer came off, striking a red 2012 Freightliner semitractor-trailer on the hood. The semi driver, Jeffrey Scott Figgins, 35, of Omaha, Nebraska, approached to speak with Gomez-Vasquez. Gomez-Vasquez drove northbound on Highway 39. Figgins stated that it looked like Gomez-Vasquez was going to exit his vehicle but took off quickly. Figgins said the trailer was dragging on the road, due to the missing wheel. Crawford County Deputy Christensen and Torres followed the drag marks left by the trailer from the city limits in Denison to G Avenue and 255th Street. The suspect trailer was found on the shoulder. The trailer and Dodge Durango were towed to the Denison Police Impound. At approximately 1:35 p.m. Torres spoke to Gomez-Vasquez who stated he had no idea his wheel came off until he was out of the city limits. He admitted to driving the trailer but denied knowing it caused and accident. The semi received $1,200 damage. The trailer received $800 damage. Gomez-Vasquez was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and operating without registration.