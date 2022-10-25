Police Beat

Arrests

October 22, 10:18 p.m.: Edgar Fabian Mendoza Sandoval, 28, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred. The location of the offense was on South 15th Street in Denison.

October 23, 3:10 a.m.: Samuel Sterling Shaver, 28, of Des Moines, was arrested for OWI-1st degree. The location of the offense was on Medical Parkway in Denison.

October 23, 11:04 a.m.: Fernando Rigoberto Salinas Alberto, 28, of Denison, was arrested for vandalizing a silver 2009 Honda Civic at the corner of Broadway and Avenue C in Denison. He was charged with criminal mischief-4th degree. The vehicle was valued at $7,500.

Thefts

October 21, 9:57 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of vehicles stolen from a residence on Grace Street in Arion. The incident remains under investigation.

Vandalism

October 20: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of damage to equipment located in the 2700 block of Highway 59, Denison. Sometime between October 16 and October 18, an unknown person or persons put a foreign material into the diesel exhaust fluid tank of a 2022 T870 Bobcat skid loader. The foreign material caused approximately $4,000 damage.

Accidents

October 21, 10:33 a.m.: Sgt. David with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at the Ampride parking lot. Daniel Louis Bruhn, 49, of Sioux Center, was backing a green 2008 Ford F150 pickup from a parking stall and struck a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix as it was traveling through the parking lot. The Grand Prix was being driven by Laci Lee Klink, 14, of Kiron. No one was injured. Klink’s vehicle received $1,200 damage to the rear driver side. Bruhn’s pickup was not damaged.

October 22, 5:09 a.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened at U Avenue/210th Street, Dow City. Zachary Anderson, of Earling, lost control of a 2016 Ford F350 truck, which rolled. He got a ride home from his mother and notified dispatch later in the day. Shelby County contacted the registered owner shortly after the accident and found that Anderson was home with minor injuries. The incident report shows that the Crawford County Ambulance, Dow City-Arion Fire Department and Waderich Towing were paged.

October 22, 6:34 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a hay bale vs. car incident on M55 at the curve south of Vail. A non-reportable state report was completed.

October 23, 5:37 a.m.: Chief Deputy Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a accident with injury that happened on Highway 39 North of C Avenue, Kiron. Danielle Jepsen said she was traveling north on Highway 39 when a southbound semi came over into her lane, forcing her to move over. In doing so, the shoulder took her vehicle into the east ditch. Jepsen was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital for treatment. The officer was unable to locate the semi. The car will be removed from the ditch by Jepsen’s father. The Crawford County Ambulance and Kiron Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

October 22, 10:26 a.m.: Officer Clausen with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened in the 100 block of Avenue B. Carlos Jesus Martinez Izaguirre, 38, of Denison, was improperly backing a blue 2004 Nissan Murano from a parking area and backed into a gray 2014 Nissan Murano that was coming from the alley. The 2014 Nissan was being driven by David Earl Tolison, 51, of Denison. It received $1,200 damage to the front driver side corner. Martinez Izaguirre’s 2004 Nissan received $500 damage to the rear driver side corner. Martinez Izaguirre was cited for not having a valid driver’s license.

October 23, 2:11 a.m.: The Iowa State Patrol investigated a two-vehicle, multiple-injury accident that happened on Highway 30 southwest of Denison not far from the Continental Carbonic plant. According to the state patrol report, a 2015 Honda Pilot being driven by a 17-year-old juvenile from Storm Lake was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 30, and Cari Segebart, 50, of Defiance, was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia westbound on Highway 30. The vehicle being driven by the 17-year-old crashed head-on (partial, left side) into Segebart’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest on the roadway. The juvenile driver and three juvenile passengers, all age 17 from Storm Lake, were transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital, two by the Dow City Ambulance, one by the Manilla Ambulance and one by private vehicle. Segebart and a 16-year-old passenger from Defiance were initially transported to the hospital by the Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Ambulance. Two other juvenile passengers in Segebart’s vehicle were also transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by Crawford County Ambulance and by private vehicle. The names of the juveniles are not available at this time. The Denison Fire Department, Denison Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Waderich Towing also responded to the scene. The collision remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

Other calls

October 20, 7:11 p.m.: A report was received about a propane leak at 216 Cedar Avenue, Charter Oak. It was found that a gas grill had been left on. Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated the call.

October 21, 11:50 a.m.: Chief Deputy Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of criminal mischief at Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison. Rasmussen spoke with the ex-manager of the park who advised that he was fixing the section of fencing that was knocked down. Rasmussen talked to the ex-manager about other issues park residents are having with him and advised him to stop.

October 21, 1:44 p.m.: Chief Deputy Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of an erratic semi driver at the Highway 59/Highway 141 south junction. He was unable to locate the semi.

October 21, 7:39 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a possible break-in at an address on Burton Street in Arion. He reported that the owner was working on his property.

October 21, 9:09 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of activity being observed at a vacant lot in Vail. Melby reported that a farmer was at his lot feeding cattle.

October 22, 10:20 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a runaway juvenile from Deloit. The juvenile’s name was entered into the National Crime Information Center along with possible locations and acquaintances.

October 23, 12:02 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a barking dog on Grace Street in Arion.

October 23, 2:14 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an unauthorized person going through a truck.