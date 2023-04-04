Arrests

March 30, 10:45 a.m.: Dereck Paul Argotsinger, 33, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

March 30, 12:45 p.m.: A warrant was served to Ryan Paul Schultz, 54, on the charges of interference with official acts and contempt – violation of a no contact/protective order.

March 31, 3:26 p.m.: Reyna M. Espinoza, 47, of Schleswig, was arrested for public intoxication. The offense occurred at Fareway in Denison.

April 2, 9:28 p.m.: Jefferson Juan Antonio Gomez Rucu, 23, of Denison, was arrested for simulating public intoxication at the Denison Police Department.

April 2, 9:58 p.m.: Miguel Romario Martinez Cid, 18, of Denison, was arrested for an assault committed at Casey’s in Denison.

Other Calls

March 28, 10:53 a.m.: Sheriff Steinkuehler with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a call about Dale Ewoldt’s cattle out in the 2600 block of 380th Street, Denison.

March 28, 12:38 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call that subjects lost garbage on the way to the landfill. The garbage was on Highway 39 by the fairgrounds.

March 28, 6:08 p.m.: Deputy Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about an open door at a residence on 6th Street in Schleswig. He reported that the property owner was inside the residence.

March 29, 12 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call from a Vail resident about an incident of sexting.

March 30, 4:19 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about a large bang that was heard and a large hole that was observed at a house in the 500 block of 6th Avenue, Manilla. No smoke could be seen. The gas company was contacted.

March 31, 5:06 p.m.: The Dow City Ambulance responded to an incident in the 400 block of State Street, Dow City. The incident involved a carbon monoxide alarm.

March 31, 9:04 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle on its top in a ditch at W Avenue and 310th Street, Manilla.

April 1, 7:28 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a resident hearing 20 to 30 shots in a few minutes. The caller said the shots sounded like they were coming from the Crestview area of Denison.

April 1, 10:02 p.m.: A caller reported that he saw a subject wearing a black jacket trying to get into his pickup in back of a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Avenue, Charter Oak. The subject took off to the west on foot.

April 2, 12:33 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a maroon pickup losing items from the truck bed. The truck was eastbound on Highway 30, Denison.

Fire Call

March 30, 12:53 p.m.: The Dow City-Arion Fire Department and the Denison Fire Department were called for a field fire near School Street in Dow City.

Ambulance and First Responder Calls

March 28, 12:10 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Charter Oak Fire Department responded to a medical incident in the 300 block of Pine Avenue, Charter Oak.

March 29, 4:58 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Charter Oak Fire Department responded to a medical incident that happened at a residence in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in Charter Oak.

March 29, 10:20 p.m.: The Westside Fire Department responded to a medical incident at a residence in the 100 block of Clinton Street.

March 30, 2:48 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance responded to a medical incident at a residence in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in Charter Oak.

March 31, 12:13 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance responded to a medical incident at a residence in the 2200 block of Highway 59, Denison.

March 31, 12:57 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance responded to a medical incident at Silveridge in Denison.