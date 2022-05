Between the grades 3-5 Purple Pride Relays on Tuesday morning and the TK-2 Track and Field Day on Wednesday afternoon (postponed from Tuesday), grade school students from Denison Community Schools got a lot of fun and activity this week. Pictured above, ferocity and fun can be seen on the faces of these second graders from Shari Frazier’s class as they battle opponents in a tug of war on Wednesday afternoon.