Quality Food Processors in Denison is now a Monogram Foods plant

Confirmation has been received by the Denison Bulletin and Review that Quality Food Processors in Denison has been purchased by Monogram Foods and will operate as usual under that name beginning on June 1.

Monogram Foods is a privately-held food manufacturer headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Denison plant already provides product to the Monogram Foods plant in Harlan.

Quality Food Processors had been owned by Todd Hansen, of Kansas, since 2010. His company took what is now the Quality Food Processors facility in 2010 with the intent to retrofit it to make bacon.

At that time, it had 40 employees. At the time of a visit by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst this February, Quality Food Processors employed about 240 people and was looking to add more workers for an anticipated expansion of the plant.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quality Food Processors does not have its own brand of bacon but is a co-packer for other companies. Quality Food Processors’ biggest co-packing customer is Bar-S foods, a national brand based in Phoenix, Arizona, and owned by Sigma.

The plant was named Sigma’s 2020 Value Partner of the Year for the bacon it produces for the Bar-S Foods brand.