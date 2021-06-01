Quality Food Processors in Denison is now a Monogram Foods plant

Confirmation has been received by the Denison Bulletin and Review that Quality Food Processors in Denison has been purchased by Monogram Foods and will operate as usual under that name beginning on June 1.
Monogram Foods is a privately-held food manufacturer headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Denison plant already provides product to the Monogram Foods plant in Harlan.
Quality Food Processors had been owned by Todd Hansen, of Kansas, since 2010. His company took what is now the Quality Food Processors facility in 2010 with the intent to retrofit it to make bacon.
At that time, it had 40 employees. At the time of a visit by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst this February, Quality Food Processors employed about 240 people and was looking to add more workers for an anticipated expansion of the plant.
Quality Food Processors does not have its own brand of bacon but is a co-packer for other companies. Quality Food Processors’ biggest co-packing customer is Bar-S foods, a national brand based in Phoenix, Arizona, and owned by Sigma.
The plant was named Sigma’s 2020 Value Partner of the Year for the bacon it produces for the Bar-S Foods brand.
In a release issued Tuesday afternoon, Monogram Foods announced it had completed an acquisition of Quality Food Processers in Denison and said with the acquisition Monogram annual revenue will exceed $1 billion.
The acquisition, which integrates a former supplier into the Monogram family, highlights Monogram’s commitment to expanding its business by joining with companies that share similar values.
“This is an important day for our company and one that ensures we continue to grow in the prepared meats space, especially in the bacon category,” said Karl Schledwitz, Monogram executive chairman and CEO. “This integration allows for Monogram’s continued focus on being the ‘Growth Partner That Makes It Better’.”
Monogram now operates 10 food manufacturing facilities in six states and employs more than 3,000 employees. The addition of the former Quality Food Processors represents a significant opportunity to bring greater value to and better serve our customers.
Monogram Foods is a co-packer and private label provider for strategic partners throughout the United States. Founded in 2004 with the purchase of King Cotton and Circle B Brand meats from Sara Lee Corporation, Monogram Foods manufactures and markets top-quality food products. Among these are a full range of meat snacks, appetizers, assembled sandwiches, fully-cooked and raw bacon, corn dogs, baker, and other convenience products.