Quilt of Valor covers Vietnam vet in comfort and brings the message, ‘Thank you for your service and sacrifice’

Vietnam War Veteran Vincent Mahaney, of rural Denison, was awarded a Quilt of Valor in a ceremony outside the Crawford County Courthouse late Wednesday afternoon.

A Quilt of Valor is awarded from members of the Quilts of Valor Foundation which has, as its mission, to cover service members and veterans touched by war in comforting and healing Quilts of Valor and to say “Thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

Family members and friends gathered to witness the ceremony, conducted by Sheryl Podey, of Westside, a member of the Quilt of Valor group in Winterset.

Podey said, “Vietnam Veterans are brothers who fought without America’s support and returned without America’s welcome, brothers who will always be the best Americans had.”

She then listed Mahaney’s history in the military and his life after the military.

Mahaney enlisted in the U.S. Army in February 1969. Basic training was at Fort Ord, California, and advanced training at Fort Eustis, Virginia.

His military occupational specialty (MOS) was power transmission repairman for helicopters. Due to the Army’s way, he never used this MOS.

In August 1969 Mahaney deployed to Vietnam and landed at Tan Son Nhut Air Base near Saigon. He was assigned to the Americal Division and stationed at Chu Lai. For six months he was there with the 723rd Maintenance Battalion.

Following this assignment, he became a logistics person for helicopter repairs. Responsibilities included traveling from Chu Lai to Tan Son Nhut every other day, picking up parts for Hueys, Cobras and LOCs.

Instead of being reassigned to the states after a year of duty in Vietnam, Mahaney twice extended his tour in Vietnam for six months each time. He returned to the United States for 30 days prior to each extension.

During his last three months in Vietnam, Mahaney was still stationed in Chu Lai pulling guard and escort duty,

In October 1971, Mahaney left Vietnam for the final time and arrived at Fort Lewis, Washington, for discharge.

His ending rank was Specialist 5th Class E-5

Mahaney’s civilian career included working as a truck driver in South Dakota, carpentry for four years and back to semi-truck driving for 40 years until retirement.

“A veteran, whether on active duty, discharged, retired, or in the reserves, is someone who at one point in their life wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America to uphold and defend our Constitution for any amount, up to and including their life,” Podey said during the ceremony.

“All veterans gave some; some gave all, and you lived up to the military codes of loyalty, duty, respect, selflessness, service, honor, integrity and personal courage.

“As Ronald Reagan once said, some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran doesn’t have that problem.

“This quilt tells you and your family the importance of your service. You gave your time away from home and family to serve part of your life as a member of the United States Armed Forces,” Podey concluded. “I hope your quilt gives you comfort and keeps you warm when it’s wrapped around you.”

The quilt was pieced and quilted by Lisa Samuelson of West Des Moines. Each quilt has a label on the reverse side that tells when it was awarded and to whom, along with who made the quilt.

Each quilt is unique.

Those who are awarded a quilt can be nominated through the Quilts of Valor website, https://www.qovf.org/.

Podey would welcome anyone interested in helping with Quilts of Valor.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son, Nat, was deployed in Iraq. She had a vivid dream about a young man whose war demons were dragging him into an emotional gutter but then, after being wrapped in a quilt, his demeanor changed to one of hope and well-being. The message of her dream was quilts equal healing.

Roberts set standards of excellence for Quilts of Valor. They have to be quality made, not a “charity quilt,” and they have to be quilted, not tied, which means hand- or machine-quilting. The quilts need to be awarded, not passed out like magazines or videos, and have to say, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.”

The Quilts of Valor Foundation has grown to a movement of over 10,000 volunteer members across 600 groups in all 50 states. They are represented by almost 700 volunteer leaders whose objective is to bring healing to service members and veterans. The quilts are a symbol of gratitude that bring tangible comfort to those who receive the quilts.

Over 318,000 Quilts of Valor have been reported throughout the United States and overseas. Quilts of Valor have traveled from the United States to war-stricken areas, been carried by medics in mobile hospital units, awarded on aircraft carriers and on foreign soil. Most of the Quilts of Valor are awarded in communities across the United States.