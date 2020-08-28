Radio project at a crossroads: supervisors to advertise for LMR consultant

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to put out a request for proposal (RFP) for a consultant to potentially guide the remainder of the construction of the county’s new Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system.
The LMR Advisory Board voted on August 11 to dissolve their board, which would leave the LMR project without any guidance.
The supervisors met last week with Mike Mazzitello, Sr., of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, and Rey Freeman, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, to discuss hiring the pair as a consulting team to manage the project.
The following is an edited and condensed account of this Tuesday’s discussion.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said that a second bid should be sought and suggested issuing an RFP.
He also said the group of volunteers that had been managing the project so far had been doing the work for free.
“I’d have heartburn spending money to do it,” Schultz said.
Chairman Cecil Blum pointed out that the LMR board, not the supervisors, had requested to be dissolved.
“If that would happen I guess we need someone to spearhead this group,” Blum said.
Blum said he talked to the Carroll County supervisors about their RFP for a similar project for which they hired Rey Freeman and Associates. Blum said he didn’t know if the company offered the lowest bid, but he was told “they were by far the best group that they interviewed.”
Schultz said he thought Freeman and Mazzitello were knowledgeable, but he wanted to explore other options.
Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer said a Carroll County supervisor said the county had a great working relationship with Freeman and Mazzitello.
“In light of everything, I think it’s only our due diligence to send out an RFP,” Muhlbauer said.
“We’ve got time on our side,” Schultz said. “We’ve got to file extensions with the FCC. We won’t get any towers built this year anymore. We’ve run up against that deadline already.”
Schultz suggested that the supervisors meet with the LMR board to see if it could be retooled and if the members are willing to continue.
“It may be that the LMR (board)will be willing to work with a consultant, but without the LMR, if that dissolves we still need a group to spearhead this project,” Muhlbauer said.
“They’re still going to need local boots on the ground somewhere through this whole process,” Schultz said.
Blum noted that Freeman had recommended instituting a three-person local advisory committee.
Schultz said he was torn both ways.
He said he would like the LMR board “to stay focused on the project - trying to do the best they can – and free.”
But also “With all the hubbub, a part of me says just pay it, get it over with, leave the volunteers alone. It’s tough to get volunteers to do anything, anyway.”
He said the volunteers were already taxed to the maximum.
Blum said the board should advertise for at least one more bidder and then find out a ballpark cost for the project.
He also noted that County Attorney Colin Johnson had recommended using a public process for the remaining towers for the LMR system.
“Because of the amount of work that’s been done – only my opinion – I’m not ready to give up on trying to make a deal on the Charter Oak site,” Blum said.
The supervisors voted on August 11 against proceeding with a lease for one-tenth of an acre owned by Schultz.
Muhlbauer said he was not wild about spending money to hire a consultant.
“But at the end of the day I think that cost is minimal compared to not getting the project done,” he said. “I think the most important thing should be getting communications up and running.”
Blum said he thought it would be worth the money, which he estimated to be about $4,000 per site, to have a current assessment of the remaining four towers to be built for the LMR.
He said that four towers at $350,000 each would amount to $1.4 million dollars.
“If we won’t spend one percent of that proposed cost to get updated information, I think we’re being pretty… cheap and maybe irresponsible,” Blum said.
John Granzen, a Denison City Council member, said that nothing had changed for the radio system.
The licensing for the towers was still in place and no one can put anything in the way, he said.
“We have an open corridor where people can’t put anything in the way, which we’re losing that window of opportunity,” he said.
He said the project had been sitting still for two years.
Granzen said the majority of the LMR board members are firefighters and suggested the county could contract the project out to the firefighters association.
(The LMR board is actually made up of representatives of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Crawford County Firefighters Association, the Crawford County Emergency Medical Services Association, the Crawford County E911 Services Board, and the Crawford County Emergency Management Agency.)
“I think there are some people that want to have more clarity, more disclosure, and I think the only way we’re going to get that disclosure is at least have an assessment done and at that point we tackle the construction part of it,” Blum said.
“A lot of what’s been discussed has not been the cost, it’s been the procedure, and I guess if we don’t make a step maybe to refine that process these heated discussions are going to go on and I think that we need to do that; we need to have that transparency.”
Granzen asked what had been underhanded, mysterious or not transparent about the project.
“It’s your money – you’re spending it,” Granzen said. “You see everything that comes through your office. We’re not talking about the Denison fire tower right now, which started all this hoopla.”
(Peggy Staley, a Charter Oak City Council Member, discovered last year that the radio tower on Ridge Road, which the Crawford County Firefighter Association, a private entity, claims to own, was purchased with $280,000 of public funds. Approval for the funds was given because the tower was needed for the LMR system. The Iowa State Auditor’s office is looking into the matter.)
Blum said he would let Staley speak after he responded to Granzen’s comment.
“Yes, it is our money but most of the time we don’t know anything about it until the claim comes and it’s after the fact,” Blum said.
“I think on this project that’s not been the case,” Schultz said.
“I could list off numerous things that I think have been underhanded or don’t make sense,” Staley said. “Start with the rent that the hospital is paying on the Ridge Road tower.”
Blum said the discussion was about hiring a consultant and that should be the focus.
“I think by letting these volunteers control this LMR system you have lost control of the system,” Staley said.
She said she had as much expertise in building an LMR system as some of the volunteers on the LMR board, though some do have expertise.
Staley said the volunteers were “doing things they shouldn’t be doing with this system.”
“Name something,” Granzen said.
“Charging the hospital…,” Staley started to say before she was talked over by several people.
“Guys, guys,” Muhlbauer said. “Peggy has the floor until Cecil gives it to somebody else.”
“I’m getting the impression that it may have been the goal from the start to put these towers on firefighters’ land so they could make a buck off of them; not personally, but maybe for their fire departments,” Staley said. “Is that legal? Is it ethical? And has anyone seen the RACOM engineer’s report?”
Staley had asked about the report at the previous meeting.
Blum said Duane Zenk, Crawford County Assessor and consultant to the LMR board, said there was no report.
“I take most stuff at face value and we have to assume if we ask questions and people give us an answer I guess I’d like to believe they’re giving us a truthful answer,” Blum said.
Staley asked if soil testing had taken place on a (potential radio tower) site in Vail.
She said the board approved testing last year at the same time for Charter Oak and Vail sites.
(On October 1, 2019, the supervisors approved testing of sites in Charter Oak and Vail.)
“It might have been approved but to my knowledge there has been no testing in Vail,” Blum said.
“There’s been no testing done,” Schultz said.
“So if that starts tomorrow then they’re going to hold that over your head,” Staley said. “Oh, we already spent $25,000 on soil testing. You have to put it there.”
If a company said it was ready to do testing it would be told “we’re not ready to have it tested yet,” Blum said.
Blum said that when the supervisors were initially talking about rent for the Charter Oak site (in November and December 2019), “two really lowball numbers” were offered: “zero dollars a year and a dollar a year. And I think that at that point - rental had not been formalized – but I think based on the discussion about the number floating around I think that was the reason that the go-ahead was given to do the testing.”
“I was going to lease the property to the Charter Oak Fire Association and they can negotiate rent but apparently that is ill-advised and wrong to do that,” Schultz said. “That got axed.”
“But that was in the mix early, wasn’t it, Kyle?” Blum asked
“You’re probably correct,” Schultz said.
Blum said he brought the issue up because some people in the audience believed “the board of supervisors has been the stop stick on this project.”
He said the board of supervisors did not bear all of the responsibility.
Blum said again that the point of the discussion was whether the board wanted to hire a consultant and that he did not want to get into old history of the Ridge Road tower or other issues.
The board agreed to contact Carroll County to see where they advertised for consultants and voted 5-0 to advertise an RFP for an LMR consultant.