Safety is number one concern at Brew & ‘Que

“COVID is the number one concern at the Backyard Brew & ‘Que,” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County. “The number two concern is giving our community a way that they can safely have fun, so we‘ve set this event up so it can be safe with very minimal risk. It will be up to our attendees to follow our guidelines and protocols in order to keep it that way.”
This weekend’s Backyard Brew & ‘Que has been designed from the ground up for social distancing and for the safety of the community and visitors, Blakley said.
The layout and the rules are set up to encourage social distancing. Approximately 90 picnic tables will be spaced six feet apart, as will numerous chalk circles.
“We’re asking our visitors to limit occupants at a table or in a circle to no more than six people,” he said.
“We’re asking folks to stay in their circle or at their table unless they are up getting food or drinks or if a game opens and they want to go play that with a partner.”
Most of the games are set up for two individuals; attendees are asked to not form lines and to wait until a game is free.
“We think one of our most popular games will be the giant inflatable soccer darts, so we have set up a communications system through an app that will text guests when it is their turn to play so that we avoid one more line,” Blakley said.
“If you’re in line for food or drinks or something else we ask visitors to maintain six feet of distance.”
Blakley said everyone should be aware that seating in the circle areas is not provided.
“You’re really going to want to bring your lawn chairs this year if you plan on occupying a circle,” he said.
“That circle may be on concrete or it may be on grass.”
Groups need to have at least one member in a circle to hold on to it; items will be removed from unoccupied circles.
“If no one is there, we will eventually move those items out so other participants can enjoy the entertainment,” Blakley said.
Circles are available on a first come, first served basis.
“We ask our guests if they come in and everything is full - just try another time,” he said.
“If you come in on Friday and it’s full, you’ll have to get there a little bit earlier on Saturday.”
To avoid a point of contact, there are no BBQ Bucks this year; guests will need tickets for the beer tent, but everything else will be available for cash.
Toilets will be cleaned as often as possible – with a goal of cleaning after each use.
Volunteers will also regularly sanitize the games and chalk used for the mural coloring.
“We’re also kindly requesting that our visitors wear masks when they are not together with their group or at a table, in a circle, or at a game,” Blakley said. “The game part is included because many of our guests playing a game probably want to do that with a nice Iowa craft beer in their hand, which is part of what makes that a fun activity.”
All of the event volunteers and vendors are required to wear masks, as well.
“We’re really using every tool we have available to do something extraordinary, which is to still host a community event during a pandemic,” he said. “It’s our responsibility and our duty as a community organization to do the very best that we can. I hope the community realizes that and I hope they respect the protocols and rules we’ve put into place. If everybody does that, I think we can all have a lot of fun in a safe environment.”
The Backyard Brew & ‘Que schedule and map are available at tricitybbq.com.