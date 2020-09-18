Safety is number one concern at Brew & ‘Que

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“COVID is the number one concern at the Backyard Brew & ‘Que,” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County. “The number two concern is giving our community a way that they can safely have fun, so we‘ve set this event up so it can be safe with very minimal risk. It will be up to our attendees to follow our guidelines and protocols in order to keep it that way.”

This weekend’s Backyard Brew & ‘Que has been designed from the ground up for social distancing and for the safety of the community and visitors, Blakley said.

The layout and the rules are set up to encourage social distancing. Approximately 90 picnic tables will be spaced six feet apart, as will numerous chalk circles.

“We’re asking our visitors to limit occupants at a table or in a circle to no more than six people,” he said.

“We’re asking folks to stay in their circle or at their table unless they are up getting food or drinks or if a game opens and they want to go play that with a partner.”

Most of the games are set up for two individuals; attendees are asked to not form lines and to wait until a game is free.