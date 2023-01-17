Stephanie Prussing, technology instructor at Denison Elementary, and Darin

Johnson, technology integrationist at Denison Elementary and Broadway Elementary, will present a “SOUP”er STEM Night on Thursday at Denison Elementary School.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Soup is the theme of the evening.

“We made changes in our computer lab in 2019-2020 where we revamped the workspace and we also revamped the curriculum, and at that time we had considered the idea of putting on some sort of a STEM night,” Johnson said. “When the pandemic hit, it kind of derailed those plans.”

They decided the time is right to start doing a STEM night.

“The main reason is we want to give parents an opportunity to see some of the types of projects the kids work on here in school,” he said. “Steph’s curriculum has a variety of coding activities, robotic activities and at the end of the year they do what’s called a ‘makerspace’ where they have a variety of materials to choose from. Depending on their grade level they can create different sorts of projects.”

Johnson said the school wants to get parents to go in to see some of the things their students are doing with technology — and also without technology.

“We’ll have six different stations they can attend, and they’re welcome to attend as many as they want,” he said. “One is called ‘The Floor is Hot,’ where they use the materials provided to build a raft that will carry animals over hot soup.”

He noted that the station doesn’t require any technology — just materials provided by the school and the students’ own creativity to come up with a solution to the problem.

“The second station is called ‘The Spaghetti Marshmallow Challenge,’ which doesn’t involve technology or electronics,” Johnson said. “They will build a tower out of spaghetti and mini-marshmallows to try to support the weight of a large marshmallow.”

The third station is called “Tinfoil Boats.”

“They will be provided a piece of aluminum foil and they’re going to have to fold it and create a sailboat that will hold as many pennies as possible before it sinks to the bottom of the (soup) container,” he said.

The other three stations involve technology.

“We have robots that are called ‘Finches’ that they use an iPad to write code for and then the Finch will follow that code,” Johnson said. “We have bulletin boards with mazes on them and they’re going to have to figure out how to navigate the Finch through the maze.”

The next station will use a robot called a “Bee-Bot.”

“It’s kind of a simpler robot for some of our younger students,” he said. “It doesn’t involve as much coding. It’s about being able to count and figure out the direction they want the Bee-Bots to go.”

The robots will deliver soup to houses in a pretend neighborhood.

The last station will teach internet safety.

“We feel it’s more important than ever to educate our kids — but also our parents — on the dangers of the internet and some of the things they can do to stay as safe as possible,” Johnson said. “We have a brief video in English and one in Spanish which will give them tips on what they can do at home to keep their child safe online and also to prevent them from spending too much time in front of a device.”

The last activity will be to play a game called a Kahoot.

“It’s kind of a quiz show format and they will see how many questions they can answer correctly,” he said.

Johnson said the students quickly take to the technology.

“They pick it up much more quickly than the adults sometimes think they can, and they’re also fearless when it comes to trying things,” Johnson said.

Adults are often afraid of pushing buttons when they don’t know what it will do.

“The students just push it to see what happens,” he said. “If they don’t get it right then they try something different, which ties in very well with our character focus for the month.”

The month of January is about perseverance.

“We want to reinforce the concept that for a lot of problems we have to solve, you’re not going to get the right answer on the first try, and maybe not the second or third or fourth or fifth.” Johnson said. “The important thing is to keep trying different things to keep trying to overcome the challenge.”

“SOUP”er STEM Night is open to all students in PK through third grade and their families.

“We’ll also provide a free soup supper when they come and there will be a lot of door prizes,” he said.

The Pella Corporation, Western Iowa Tech Community College, Crawford County Bank and United Bank of Iowa provided funds to help cover the cost of supplies and door prizes.