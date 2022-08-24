Space Jam sequel to be featured at Washington Park movie night

A New Legacy

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be the featured film this Saturday night at Washington Park.

“I think kids will like it,” said Jennifer Smith, who is the primary organizer of the event.

“It sticks to that sports theme; last year, when we did a ‘back to school’ movie it was “Remember the Titans.”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is a 2021 sports comedy film that blends live-action and animation.

It features NBA player LeBron James and a raft of Warner Bros. Looney Tunes characters.

It is a sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan/Bugs Bunny film “Space Jam.”

In the film, an evil artificial intelligence named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) kidnaps James’s son; James then has to team up with Bugs Bunny and other cartoon characters to get his son back.

Ryan Coogler, known for directing the “Rocky” sequel “Creed” and Marvel’s “Black Panther” films, was one of the producers.

The film will be just one of many attractions at Washington Park on Saturday night.

“It’s going to start off at 6 p.m. with our outdoor family games,” Smith said. “I think we’re up to 16 outdoor family games; everything from volleyball, badminton, corn hole, and some I’d never heard of or played myself, like kubb (a lawn game about knocking over wooden blocks with wooden batons) and kan jam (a game that uses flying discs).”

The games were donated by Smith’s company, Zupp and Zupp Law Firm, Smith’s Concrete Company (her husband’s company), The Boutique , Denison Parks & Rec, and Market in the Park.

The food vendors will also open for business at 6 p.m.

The same taco truck that was at last month’s event, Taqueria La Tapatia Taquizas, will be on hand again.

“They’re the ones that set up by the soccer fields sometimes – the little blue trailer – they’re excellent,” Smith said.

Panadería Dulce Tentación (sweet temptation bakery), which is new to Main Street in Denison, will sell sweets during the event.

“Parks & Rec will be selling popcorn, nachos, hamburgers, and hot dogs,” she said. “So we have a little bit of everything.”

Smith said she has a good team to help put on movie night at the park.

Gordon Sauck, of Innovative Audio of Denison, volunteered to provide a sound system and set it up for the movies.

“He and Sam Ellis from Parks & Rec have been awesome with every little thing,” Smith said. “He’s been there the whole time and he’s looking forward to the next one.”

Broadway Dental is the sponsor of this weekend’s movie; licensing fees to play films cost about $465.

Staff members had custom shirts made to promote the film; the image features owner Doug Soseman in a pose related to the film.

In previous instances, movie night at Washington Park has been associated with Market in the Park, but Smith noted that Market in the Park won’t be there this Saturday.

Instead, “Market at the Farm” will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in a barn belonging to Kevin and Diane Fineran, parents of Market in the Park organizer Grant Fineran.

The location is north of Denison at 1988 253rd Street.

Smith said Grant Fineran is providing the bounce houses for the movie night on Saturday.

“And you know Grant will be here, there, everywhere helping us,” she said. “He’ll be in for a long day.”

About 300 people attended the showing of “The Lost City” in July, Smith said.

“Everything went off without a hitch,” she said. “Our vendors were there and I think they were busy all night long. It was an excellent night and we’re looking forward to the next one.”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” will begin at dark – around 8:30 p.m. – on Saturday.