Spooky Storefront Spectacular contest begins

WESCO members who can’t meet with the judging group will be driven around by staff members to look at the storefronts and offer input.

Winners will be announced by noon on October 30.

Woerdehoff said she would like to see a lot of participation by businesses this year.

“I hope in the years to come it gets so big that people want to drive to Denison to look at all the storefronts,” she said.

Businesses anywhere in town are encouraged to participate.

The contest started slow, but Woerdehoff said it is catching on.

“In the first year, people were kind of hesitant because they’d never heard of it before,” she said. “But more people are actually starting to contact me saying they want to do it instead of me going out to ask all of the businesses.”

Creativity and attention to small details are two of the characteristics she looks for in a winning spooky storefront.

She noted a past display that included lights in cutouts of witches as something that caught her eye.

“If I can tell they took a lot of time, they’re more likely to get my vote,” Woerdehoff said.