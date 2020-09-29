Spooky Storefront Spectacular contest begins

October is not quite here, but signs of the Halloween season are already appearing around the community.
As part of an effort to get residents into the spirit of the season, Denison businesses owners are encouraged to decorate their storefronts as part of the “Spooky Storefront Spectacular.”
The contest, which is in its third year, is a product of WESCO Industries and the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.
“It’s just something fun for the community,” said Sara Woerdehoff, assistant marketing director for WESCO Industries.
The entry fee is $10.
“All proceeds go back into the businesses through the prizes,” Woerdehoff said.
First place will receive 70 percent of collected funds and a trophy; second place will receive 30 percent of the collected funds and a trophy; third place will receive a trophy and some “goodies.”
All participants will get a bag of candy.
Judging will take place on the night of October 29 and then again on the morning of October 30.
“We go back the next day just to make sure we’ve seen everything,” she said.
Woerdehoff, CDC staff and WESCO members will take part in the judging.
WESCO members who can’t meet with the judging group will be driven around by staff members to look at the storefronts and offer input.
Winners will be announced by noon on October 30.
Woerdehoff said she would like to see a lot of participation by businesses this year.
“I hope in the years to come it gets so big that people want to drive to Denison to look at all the storefronts,” she said.
Businesses anywhere in town are encouraged to participate.
The contest started slow, but Woerdehoff said it is catching on.
“In the first year, people were kind of hesitant because they’d never heard of it before,” she said. “But more people are actually starting to contact me saying they want to do it instead of me going out to ask all of the businesses.”
Creativity and attention to small details are two of the characteristics she looks for in a winning spooky storefront.
She noted a past display that included lights in cutouts of witches as something that caught her eye.
“If I can tell they took a lot of time, they’re more likely to get my vote,” Woerdehoff said.
The store owners’ personalities are often revealed in how they choose to decorate their storefronts.
“Some people definitely go for the spooky factor, some are more cutesy, some have a storyline behind them,” she said. “There are all different kinds of personalities in the shops, which is cool to see.”
A giant spider at the Thams Agency and a cool window display at bluespace creative were two memorable entries in the past, she said.
“Reynold’s usually has a storyline, so that’s pretty interesting,” Woerdehoff said.
Denison High School cheerleaders painted three different scenes on the windows at Hy-Vee last year.
WESCO members will also have a pumpkin carving contest; the pumpkins will then be delivered to all of the different WESCO houses.
Woerdehoff said the “haunted hallways” event at WESCO won’t take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It will be something we’ll be looking forward to getting going again in the future,” she said.
For more information on the Spooky Storefront Spectacular, contact Woerdehoff at swoerdehoff@wescoind.org or call 263-6141 to register.