Iowa lawmakers push to beat first deadline; bills to bolster gun rights and ‘back the blue’ live on

Senate Study Bill 1218 would have to pass this year and also the 90th General Assembly in exactly the same form to come before Iowa voters. The provision noted it was not intended to modify issues pertaining to eminent domain, trespass, property rights or water resources.

Members of the Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously to approve legislation designed to bring Iowa’s highway billboard law in compliance with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling over First Amendment rights and keep Iowa from losing $53 million in federal funding without the proposed change.

They also agreed, with one no vote, to advance Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposed biofuels legislation. But Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, said the action on Senate File 481 was taken only to keep the issue alive for more work this session.

“There’s a lot of players involved in this bill that we are in progress of bringing those folks together,” he said. “I and most of us know this bill is not ready for the floor but I believe it can be and it will be. This will be a great bill at some time.”