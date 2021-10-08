Summit Carbon Solutions explains pipeline project that may cross through county

The control center in Ames, where pressure, temperatures and rate of flow will be monitored, will be staffed 24 hours per day, he said.

“We’re going to ask for a 100-foot wide easement across your property,” Powell said. “If in agricultural use or pasture, we’ll remove the topsoil and put it on one side of the right of way (and) segregate that from the subsoil that will be on the other side of the right of way.”

Once the pipe is laid, the subsoil will be returned and then the topsoil will be replaced and graded.

Powell noted that the board of supervisors will be required to appoint a representative for landowners to make sure the project is done the right way.

An independent soil scientist will also test every 500 feet along the property to confirm the quality and depth of topsoil, Powell said.

Landowners will be given 100% of fair market value for property used in the project.

He said value will be determined by the Iowa Land Sales Report or another reputable source.

“If you have one you’d prefer to use, you tell us what that is,” Powell said. “We want something that updates on a regular basis.”