Summit Carbon Solutions reps visits supervisors

Eminent domain use opposed

Part 1 of 2

Kaylee Langrell, of TurnKey Logistics, a Houston, Texas, company, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday to provide information about a carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline that will pass through Crawford County if construction goes forward.

The discussion lasted more than 80 minutes; the following is a heavily edited and condensed account.

Langrell was joined by Riley Gibson, also of TurnKey Logistics.

Both represent Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS), which is planning to build the “Midwest Carbon Express” pipeline.

If approved, the pipeline will carry CO2 from 32 Midwestern ethanol plants to North Dakota, where it will be permanently buried underground; releasing less CO2 into the atmosphere will reduce the “carbon intensity” of ethanol produced by those plants.

Langrell said 57% of Iowa corn is sold to ethanol plants, and Canada is the largest purchaser of ethanol at present.

Ethanol producers will have to reduce their carbon intensity scores to continue selling in Canada because of new regulations there.

“If they do not do this, that’s going to cause major issues with ethanol plants and it’s going to affect the corn farmers,” Langrell said.

Ripple effects would be created in local communities; the goal of the pipeline project is to keep ethanol production up and running and corn producers producing, she said.

The estimated total project investment in Crawford County will be $22 million, with new property taxes of $855,000 paid by SCS to the county annually, Langrell said.

She said the estimates were provided by Ernst & Young.

Construction of the pipeline is expected to start in late summer 2023; as of last Wednesday, easement acquisitions have been acquired for 64% of the miles needed for the pipeline in Crawford County, and 42% of miles needed in Iowa, Langrell said.

The project requires a 50-foot easement.

She said she and Gibson have been in contact with Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman about requirements for county permits.

SCS is interested in making investments in communities along the pipeline, and mentioned that she had been contacted about the proposed community wellness center, Langrell said.

Gibson said the company is currently developing the pipeline coating, which will be adapted in different areas to different temperatures and soil conditions.

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked if the company will use eminent domain to force property owners to put a pipeline, which she said many consider dangerous, on their property.

Langrell said the company has moved the pipeline route more than a thousand times to appease landowners.

“With that said, as time goes on and more people sign on, there may not be a way for us to move … off that specific piece of land,” she said.

Langrell said the company is working with landowners as best they possibly can.

Heiden said eminent domain is the biggest concern in Crawford County.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg noted that the board of supervisors has stated its opposition to the use of eminent domain.

Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel asked when an “Exhibit H” document for Crawford County would be filed; she said that document, which shows which landowners have not signed on to the project, will be used if SCS asks to use eminent domain.

The document has been filed for several other counties, but not yet for Crawford County, Langrell said.

“Exhibit H … it’s a required process but it’s sending a message that we don’t want to send,” Langrell said. “We do not want to use eminent domain.”

Sibbel said the Exhibit H filing does not mean that the company is demanding eminent domain at that point.

“It’s just a required filing that then is used as a springboard to later request eminent domain,” Sibbel said.

Lance Kleckner, who has property north of Denison that is in the path of the project, said he is currently on the partial Exhibit H information filed for Crawford County.

He said he is against having the pipeline on his property, which he plans to eventually have covered with trees.

“I was saying ‘don’t put it in my woods’ … and you know what happened - now this Exhibit H is showing it’s even more in my tree land,” Kleckner said.

He asked Langrell what she would say to someone like him with no corn on property where the project would destroy the trees and prevent him from planting more.

“If the ethanol plant has to shut down and the corn growers, they can’t sell their corn … farmers will go out of business,” Langrell said.

“But I’m not growing the corn crop,” Kleckner said.

“But that will affect the community land values in the long term,” Langrell said.

“That’s a scare tactic,” Kleckner said. “It’s like the sky is falling a little.”

In response to a question from Heiden, Langrell said corn production would not stop completely without the project, but large effects are expected.

Heiden asked Board of Supervisors Chairman Kyle Schultz if he agreed with that assessment.

“I would agree with it because I remember the 80s when we had no ethanol production and corn was worth $1.80, and now we’ve actually had value-added agriculture put into it,” Schultz said.

He said corn production will not stop – but corn production and other areas of the Iowa economy are tied to the ethanol industry in many ways.

Sibbel said a change to corn production would trickle over to livestock production, as well.

Schultz said he would hate to see eminent domain used but understood the company’s position.

Crawford County resident Karen Ahrenholtz said she would think that most corn producers would sign up for the project, but in her group most corn producers are against it.

Langrell said the company is getting that reaction but noted again that 64% of easement miles have been signed on to the project in the county.