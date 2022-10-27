Supervisors consider draft pipeline ordinance

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday continued to move toward enacting a “hazardous liquid pipeline” ordinance for the county.

County Attorney Colin Johnson presented a draft of an ordinance that he said was drawn from multiple sources and was heavily influenced by a Shelby County ordinance.

The ordinance would require a company that has filed a petition with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) for a permit to construct a hazardous liquid pipeline in Crawford County to submit an application to the county zoning administrator for a conditional use permit within seven days of the IUB filing; the company would be required to provide a range of documentation.

The proposed ordinance sets minimum separation distances for a hazardous liquid pipeline from a variety of locations: from the city limits of an incorporated city, not less than two miles; from a church, school, nursing home, long-term care facility, or hospital, not less than one-half mile; from a public park or public recreation area, not less than one-quarter mile; from any occupied structure, confined animal feeding operation, electrical power generating facility of five megawatts or more, electric transmission line of 69 kilovolts or higher, electric transmission substation, public drinking water plant or public wastewater treatment plant, not less than 1,000 feet.

Once all the conditions are met, the board of adjustment would conduct a public hearing; the board of adjustment would consider an application for a conditional use permit according to the standards set forth in Iowa Code and Crawford County zoning regulations.

“The Board of Adjustment shall issue a permit if the Board of Adjustment finds that all applicable standards are met,” the draft ordinance states.

Variance requests would go to the board of adjustment.

“If an entity does not like any decision made by the board of adjustment, they would have to petition the district court for resolution,” Johnson said.

If the pipeline were to be sold or transferred to a different entity, the new entity would have to apply for a new conditional use permit; a new conditional use permit would be required if the use of the pipeline were to be “materially or substantially changed or altered.”

The proposed ordinance also regulates abandonment, discontinuance and removal of the pipeline.

The company would be required to notify the county and all affected individuals of the intent to discontinue use of the pipeline; the company would be required to offer to remove the pipeline and pay for reclamation costs within 180 days of the date of abandonment or discontinuation of use unless the property owner agrees to extend the date of removal.

The company would be required to restore the land according to the requirements of Iowa Code.

The landowner would not be required to have the pipeline removed, but would have to agree to allow the company reasonable access to the property if removal is agreed to.

At the request of Supervisor Jean Heiden, Johnson said he would look at adding language concerning penalties to be imposed if the company were not to meet the 180-day deadline for removal.

Chairman Kyle Schultz and Supervisor Ty Rosburg asked about adding language governing concerns about proper soil compaction during pipeline installation.

Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel said Iowa Code and IUB’s administrative rules cover those areas, which is why it was not added to the draft ordinance; she said references to those requirements could be added to the ordinance.

The supervisors discussed whether to add language to the ordinance about required soil conditions following decommissioning.

The Bulletin and Review asked the supervisors if they expect Summit Carbon Solutions to abide by the distance requirements of the ordinance if it is enacted; the company intends to build a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline that would run south to north through Crawford County and has already secured easements with many landowners.

Schultz said he was aware that Summit’s pipeline is proposed to go within a mile or so of Denison and probably the same for Schleswig (which is within the proposed two-mile setback from cities); he said the company could request a variance from the board of adjustment or the cities could grant a waiver.

“The companies can seek to reach an agreement with the cities, and between the company and the city they can go less than two miles,” Sibbel said. “And then, if they don’t then they can ask for a variance which would then go to the board of adjustment.”

No action was taken on the ordinance; the county attorney’s office will make several requested changes and return it to the board at a future meeting.

In a discussion related to the pipeline project, the supervisors voted 5-0 to officially designate Sundquist Engineering, of Denison, with the IUB as the county’s inspector for the Summit Carbon Solutions project; the supervisors selected Sundquist as the county’s inspector in November 2021, but had not filed the designation with IUB.

The supervisors discussed whether more inspectors would be needed for the project.