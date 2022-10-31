Supervisors consider tax abatement for volunteer emergency service providers

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on October 25 discussed a draft of a proposed ordinance that would provide a partial abatement of property taxes paid by volunteer emergency service providers.

The following is a condensed and edited account of the discussion.

According to the text of the initial draft of the ordinance, its purpose is “to provide an incentive to encourage (county) citizens to provide voluntary emergency services.”

As presented at the meeting, the ordinance calls for graduated tax abatement starting after a volunteer has served for five years.

The following yearly abatement amounts were proposed: five to 10 years, $200; 11 to 15 years, $300; 16 to 20 years, $400; and over 20 years, $500 in perpetuity.

County Attorney Colin Johnson said the term “volunteer emergency services provider” in the ordinance takes its definition from Iowa Code Section 100B.14, Subsection 2, which defines the term to mean volunteer fire fighters, reserve peace officers, emergency medical care providers “or other personnel having voluntary emergency service duties and who are not paid full-time by the entity for which the services are performed in the local service area, in a mutual aid agreement area, or in a governor-declared state of disaster emergency area.”

According to the draft of the ordinance, the tax abatement would apply to a “volunteer emergency services provider whose homestead is located in the local service area of the volunteer agency or entity for which the individual is a volunteer.”

The individual would be required to earn “less than (five) thousand dollars per year for service as a volunteer emergency services provider, and (be) in good standing with the provider’s volunteer agency or entity, including being active in monthly meetings, training, and response calls…”

An individual meeting the above requirements, and who had a filed and approved Homestead exemption application, could file a petition with the volunteer agency with which they serve to request abatement of property taxes by the Crawford County Board of Supervisors.

A new petition for abatement would have to be filed each year and given to the assessor’s office for vetting; approval would not be automatic, Chairman Kyle Schultz said.

Supervisor Jeri Vogt asked if a widow would continue to receive the benefit and noted that, if not, a widow could see a significant tax increase.

Johnson said that scenario was not covered in the draft of the ordinance; it would be up to the supervisors to decide if they wanted an abatement to transfer to a widow.

Schultz said the board could consider such a transfer.

Johnson noted that the draft of the ordinance was based on language in legislation considered but not passed by the Iowa Legislature; he said the supervisors could change the number of years and graduated amounts as they see fit.

Supervisor Jean Heiden said individuals making $4,999 are not actually volunteers.

Schultz said personnel in some of the bigger communities are paid a stipend for calls they attend.

Crawford County Assessor Duane Zenk, a firefighter, said the (presumably volunteer) ambulance crew gets a stipend from billing an insurance company.

Heiden said she had heard from citizens who were concerned about how much the tax abatement would take out of the county budget.

Zenk said the county has about 200 volunteers; he compared the list from each department to a list of homesteads of volunteers living within their response district and came up with about 80 eligible individuals.

He said the tax abatement would cost a total of about $16,000 for those individuals, but the county would get the money back, dollar for dollar.

The draft ordinance states that the “amount of the abatement shall be reimbursed (to the county) from the Crawford County tower fund, using up to (50%) of the lease fees paid to Crawford County by Verizon, AT&T and US Cellular.”

Vogt said as the former county treasurer, she would not have wanted to process 200 abatements – or even 50 — at the end of the year; she said she would prefer that it be processed as a credit, similar to homestead and military credits, beforehand.

The supervisors discussed what would happen if the abatement would use up all 50% of the tower fund fees.

Schultz suggested it would be a “first come, first served” situation unless another funding source is identified.

Vogt said the proposed abatement would not do anything to encourage new people to join fire departments because it gives nothing for the first four years.

Schultz said the numbers could be changed, but new personnel take multiple years to train.

He said it would be far more expensive to have to start paying emergency personnel for their services.