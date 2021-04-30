Telling the story of Iowa’s closed high schools; Rosburg helps uncover Dow City’s past

A fluke of timing involved Charter Oak resident Nancy (Stepanek) Rosburg in a project to tell the story of many of the high schools in Iowa that no longer exist.
“I happened to be at the Charter Oak library and a phone call came to the librarian; she thought that I was the person who would know the answers to the questions the man was asking,” Rosburg said.
The man was author James R. Kenyon, a retired veterinarian from Cedar Falls.
“He was looking for a closed high school in Crawford County but he preferred to have one that had an active alumni association, which Charter Oak did not have,” Rosburg said.
The Charter Oak-Ute Alumni Association ceased activities about 10 years ago.
She recommended Dow City, instead.
“I’m originally from Dow City; our high school is closed and we have a very active alumni association,” Rosburg said.
“The alumni association is like a big family; I was very pleased he chose Dow City.”
Kenyon’s book is called “Echoes in the Hallways; History and Recollections of 102 Closed Iowa High Schools.”
He said part of his process is to find an individual in each county who can involve a group of people to help provide details of the history of the town and the closed school.
Rosburg was that person for Crawford County.
She involved Dow City residents Jeri (Nelson) Vogt, Linda (Christiansen) McCutcheon, and Mary Ellen (Putnam) Harre, who, along with Rosburg, are all graduates of the former Dow City-Arion High School.
“Since I grew up there I knew all these people personally, and I knew they would be the kind of people that would have good information,” Rosburg said.
Kenyon and his wife, Cynthia, visited Dow City on November 1, 2019.
“He had already visited several other schools prior to that time and was kind of working his way west,” Rosburg said.
“We met with him that day and that’s when he got a lot of the personal information from Mary Ellen, Linda and Jeri. From there on most of the information was researched on my part and sent to him by way of email.”
She said Kenyon is very personable.
Rosburg went through all the existing yearbooks gathered by the alumni association to find information he sought.
Kenyon said the book provides a variety of details about each of the towns he visited.
“It tells about the development of the town, the naming of the town, and the first school,” he said. “The railroads played such a big role in the development of our state; ultimately, every town either was developed around the railroad or died because the railroad didn’t come to their village.”
Each section about a school includes details of notable graduates, notable teachers, sports, music, pranks played in the school, janitors, cooks, bus drivers, and notable events in the towns, such as visits by presidential candidates.
“I was amazed to learn that southeastern Iowa was really established in the 1830s, and northwestern Iowa was really not well established until the 1880s or 1890s,” he said.
He was also amazed at how much the Mormons had traveled through Iowa.
“They did not just go from Nauvoo, Illinois, straight to Salt Lake City,” Kenyon said. “Some of them stayed six, seven, eight years and left an imprint in those communities.”
Rosburg said five pages in Kenyon’s book are dedicated to Dow City and the school.
“He was trying to keep it down to 2,000 words per school, so you have to pick and choose pretty finely,” she said.
“It took me 18 months to go to all 99 counties and write the history of the towns as well as the education development and the formation of the high school,” he said. “My stories end with the closing of the high school.”
Through her research for Kenyon’s book, Rosburg uncovered some interesting facts about Dow City that were until then unknown.
“He was also looking for lists of graduates from the community that have died in wars or were missing in action or POWs,” she said. “We found out the Dow City American Legion did not have a list of their own.”
She also learned that two of the school’s drivers had driven buses for more than 50 years.
“It drew attention to the alumni that we didn’t know as much as we thought about our school,” Rosburg said.
Due to the space issue, much of the information she collected was not used in Kenyon’s book.
She has turned over all the new information to the alumni association.
Rosburg said she was excited to help with the book project.
“We worked on it for months and we went through quite a few conversations,” she said.
The book includes sections about other closed high schools in the area: Galva High School, Ida County; Anthon High School, Woodbury County; Moorhead High School, Monona County; Pisgah High School, Harrison County; Sac City High School, Sac County; Shelby High School, Shelby County; and Sacred Heart High School, Carroll County.
Kenyon, who is a native of Kansas, said his book about Iowa schools was a follow-on to a book he wrote about the closed schools in that state.
“We had taken a trip with my grandkids and gone through my old native area and I realized I’d played ball at 32 of these different towns and all but one of them had lost their high school,” he said. “So I went to all 105 counties in Kansas, 12 different trips back to Kansas. I organized all interviews with people and libraries and QuikTrips and parks and kitchen tables and got their stories.”
He said he waited a while to start the book about Iowa schools because the first book was an ordeal.
“But I thought I ought to do it in Iowa, too, so that’s how this book came about,” Kenyon said.
“It was great to accomplish; more importantly it’s a history book that will never be written by anybody else that documents these villages and the early establishments in these counties.”
“Echoes in the Hallways; History and Recollections of 102 Closed Iowa High Schools” is available from Amazon.com; from the publisher, Meadowlark Press; or from Kenyon’s website, JamesRKenyon.com.