Telling the story of Iowa’s closed high schools; Rosburg helps uncover Dow City’s past

Rosburg was that person for Crawford County.

She involved Dow City residents Jeri (Nelson) Vogt, Linda (Christiansen) McCutcheon, and Mary Ellen (Putnam) Harre, who, along with Rosburg, are all graduates of the former Dow City-Arion High School.

“Since I grew up there I knew all these people personally, and I knew they would be the kind of people that would have good information,” Rosburg said.

Kenyon and his wife, Cynthia, visited Dow City on November 1, 2019.

“He had already visited several other schools prior to that time and was kind of working his way west,” Rosburg said.

“We met with him that day and that’s when he got a lot of the personal information from Mary Ellen, Linda and Jeri. From there on most of the information was researched on my part and sent to him by way of email.”

She said Kenyon is very personable.

Rosburg went through all the existing yearbooks gathered by the alumni association to find information he sought.

Kenyon said the book provides a variety of details about each of the towns he visited.