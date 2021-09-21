The Goonies at Market in the Park

Bring your best Truffle Shuffle
This Saturday’s Market in the Park at Washington Park will be the second this summer to feature a film presentation.
Grant Fineran, lead organizer for Market in the Park, recently ran a poll to determine whether the film would be “The Goonies,” “The Greatest Showman” or “Moana.”
The Goonies won with 32 votes, with 25 individuals supporting The Greatest Showman and 12 supporting Moana.
“I think Goonies was offered as a selection because the homecoming theme is “Blast from the Past,” and Goonies kind of fits that mold,” said Jennifer Smith, of the Zupp and Zupp Law Firm, of Denison, who is helping organize the event.
“All the teenagers are going to be up at homecoming. That means moms and dads are home with little ones and or by themselves and looking for something to do,” she said. “We can all go down to the park and have a good time.”
The Goonies is a 1985 film directed by the late Richard Donner, who is perhaps best known as the director of the Christopher Reeve “Superman” and the Lethal Weapon films.
Steven Spielberg wrote the story upon which the film is based, and his Amblin Entertainment production company produced it.
The film follows a group of kids as they embark on a quest to locate a long lost treasure and save their homes.
Several of the actors, notably Sean Astin and Josh Brolin, have become stars as adults.
This weekend’s Market in the Park will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. to accommodate the movie showing.
The Goonies will start at around 7:30 p.m., or whenever it is dark enough.
“I’d say definitely bring your blankies - it is cooling down,” Smith said.
Last month’s first Market in the Park movie, “Remember the Titans,” went over well.
“I think there were probably 125 or so that stayed for the movie, and I think it probably saw several hundred drawn out over the course of the Market in the Park night, which I think is more than the usual numbers,” she said.
“I didn’t hear any bad feedback; I think people wanted more of it.”
Ice cream is an addition to the event this month.
“We have lined up an ice cream trailer because one of the featured ice creams in the movie is Rocky Road,” Smith said.
“We’re going to have chocolate and vanilla ice cream available, too, but we’ll have chocolate and peanuts and marshmallows in case anybody wants Rocky Road.”
The same ice cream vendor from the Tri City BBQ Fest will return to Denison on Saturday to provide the ice cream.
The usual bounce houses will be set up in the park for kids, and Smith is working to line up barrel rides.
“You have to have the barrel rides,” she said.
Prior to the event, individuals will be encouraged to compete in a “Truffle Shuffle” competition.
The Truffle Shuffle is the name given to a dance performed by the character “Chunk” in The Goonies.
Google the words “goonies truffle shuffle” to find videos of the scene from the movie for practice.
Anyone can participate and prizes will be given.
“We’re going to have Truffle Shuffle prize money,” Smith said. “We’ll have prizes for the top three, and it should be a hoot.”
Market in the Park is paying for the licensing fee for the film showing. Smith said her law firm will pay for a film showing at Market in the Park next month.
“We’re looking at showing ‘Coco’ on October 30,” she said.
Coco is a Pixar Animation Studios film inspired by the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead.
“We’d like to have it be more of a Halloween theme, with perhaps a costume contest for the kids, and invite businesses or groups to set up along the park and pass out treats,” Smith said.