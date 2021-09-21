The Goonies at Market in the Park

The film follows a group of kids as they embark on a quest to locate a long lost treasure and save their homes.

Several of the actors, notably Sean Astin and Josh Brolin, have become stars as adults.

This weekend’s Market in the Park will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. to accommodate the movie showing.

The Goonies will start at around 7:30 p.m., or whenever it is dark enough.

“I’d say definitely bring your blankies - it is cooling down,” Smith said.

Last month’s first Market in the Park movie, “Remember the Titans,” went over well.

“I think there were probably 125 or so that stayed for the movie, and I think it probably saw several hundred drawn out over the course of the Market in the Park night, which I think is more than the usual numbers,” she said.

“I didn’t hear any bad feedback; I think people wanted more of it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ice cream is an addition to the event this month.

“We have lined up an ice cream trailer because one of the featured ice creams in the movie is Rocky Road,” Smith said.