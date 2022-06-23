USDA designates three Iowa counties as primary natural disaster areas

Crawford, Harrison among eligible contiguous counties

The United States Department of Agriculture has designated Monona, Plymouth and Woodbury counties as primary natural disaster areas due to drought, allowing the Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend emergency credit to producers receiving from natural disasters through emergency loans.

Contiguous counties also eligible for emergency credit are Cherokee, Crawford, Harrison, Ida, O’Brien and Sioux in Iowa; Burt, Dakota and Thurston, in Nebraska; and Union County in South Dakota.

Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for eight or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact the local USDA Service Center.

In Crawford County, the local USDA Service Center is the Farm Service Agency office at 3707 Timberline Drive, Denison, 712-263-4123.