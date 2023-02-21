Kali Stratman has run an online boutique business for about five years; a week ago, she opened a business space in Dunlap.

Her shop, located at 609 Iowa Avenue, is called Vintage Envy Boutique.

“I had started online sales when I started college,” she said. “I knew I wanted to go into business but I didn’t know what I wanted to do.”

Stratman grew up in West Point, Nebraska, and has a 2021 associate’s degree in business and technology from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

“West Point is about as big as Dunlap,” she said.

Stratman ended up in Iowa because of her fiancé, Dalton Smith, of Charter Oak; their wedding is in April.

“This building was up for rent and I thought it would be a good idea to expand my business and open something new in Dunlap, because the community here is so caring; they’re so giving,” she said.

Vintage Envy Boutique sells clothing for tweens, juniors, plus sizes and more.

“I don’t really have a target who I want to sell to; I want to sell to anyone and everyone,” Stratman said.

The shop carries jeans, tops and accessories such as earrings, headbands, necklaces, and wild rags.

“I want to target as many people as I can, to help other girls feel good when they leave this store because they actually could find clothes that fit them and look good on them,” she said.

In the past, she has taken her items to farmers markets, vendor fairs and even cattle shows.

“I like to travel with it, but since it’s a store now I’m not sure how much I will be traveling,” she said.

The store will take priority over traveling to markets and fairs, she said.

She noted that Common Threads Boutique is located next door to her shop.

“It’s awesome that there’s a boutique right next door so we can help each other and collaborate and have girls’ nights and things like that,” Stratman said.

She wants to have a girls’ night with other vendors and fun activities every month.

Stratman said her goal for the present is to concentrate on the new store.

“Right now, I’m just working with what I have,” she said.

“When I did it online and went to vendor fairs, I never had this much clothing. I had to fill the building, so I had to get a lot more inventory, which was good because then I could hit all those target markets I wanted to hit: plus sizes, tweens, all sorts of body shapes, any style, color any kind of top.”

She hopes to expand in the future, but right now she is still testing the waters, she said.

Stratman said the Vintage Envy Boutique Facebook page will be updated frequently; the shop also has an Instagram account.