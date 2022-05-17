Water Watch back on; well levels lower than they were last year at this time

Customers of Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) operated under a Water Watch from about mid-June to mid-October last year.

Now it is back on, effective as of the DMU Board action on Monday evening.

A Water Watch is the least restrictive of three water conservation measures that the DMU Board can implement. The other two are the Water Warning and the Water Emergency.

The Water Watch also covers customers of West Central Iowa Rural Water Association (WCIRWA), which is a partner in the DMU water treatment system.

“To the public, there’s a perception because of the rains that we’ve have, and kind of plentiful lately, that the water situation is good, but that’s not the case,” Jack Webb, DMU’s water utility manager told the board Monday evening.

“The problem is over this past winter and spring, when normally we have recharging of the aquifer, there wasn’t any. We hardly had any snow melt going into the river and we didn’t have any spring rains that made an impact at all. So we had no recharge at the time that we normally have recharge,” Webb continued.

He said that currently, some wells in DMU’s well field are seven feet below the level they were last year when the Water Watch was implemented.

“That tells you right there that we’re not in a good situation going into the summer, and we need to do something. Hopefully we get some of those big rains and it fills that river back up, which helps our water table come up,” Webb said. “But that’s a big maybe. We need to do something now, in my opinion, to try to curtail any usage we may have going into the summer.”

Among the measures of the Water Watch is the time that lawns can be watered. That’s set for 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., or conversely, lawns can’t be watered between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., which are the hours of high-peak demand.

The same holds true for shrubs and gardens – watering only between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Following are other conditions of the Water Watch.

- No water should be used to fill private swimming pools, reflecting pools or any other outdoor pool or pond. Less than 200 gallons is OK.

- No water should be used for nonessential cleaning of commercial and industrial equipment, machinery and interior spaces.

- No water shall be used to wash streets, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks or building exteriors.

- Water should be served at restaurants only upon the request of the customer.

- At-home car washing should be discontinued

- The use of child sprinkler toys and wading pools should be reduced or limited.

- Clothes washers and dishwashers should only be run when you have a full load.

- Check for leaks in faucets and toilets and get them repaired.

- Also, it is common that during hot weather people take more showers and baths. Consider shortening the length of time in the shower and perhaps fill the bathtub only ½ full.

Penalties apply for violating the Water Watch. Upon the first violation, DMU will issue a written notice of violation. For a second and subsequent violations within a 12-month period, a $50 surcharge will be imposed on the customer’s water bill.

The $50 surcharge replaces the $20 surcharge that had been in place last year.

DMU Board member Chad Langenfeld said under a previous Water Watch, the larger water customers did a good job of reducing water intake.

DMU General Manager Rory Weis said DMU plans to talk to the major water customers again.

Webb also gave details on two wells that haven’t been running due to maintenance issues and the plans to rectify that.

The board and staff also had a discussion about the feasibility of rock riffle dam and its ability help the water levels in the wells that are north of the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

Forrest Aldrich with V&K Engineering had been at Monday’s meeting on another issue and was asked about the process to install a rock riffle dam.

Aldrich explained it involves putting in limestone or big rocks in the river so that the water cascades down the front of the rock and creates a pool of water behind the rock. The intent is that the water from that pool will migrate sideways through the sand and gravel to DMU’s wells, which are on the edge of the river.

Hiring a geotechnical firm to determine if that would happen would be expensive, Aldrich indicated.

He instead proposed graphing the records of the stream gauge and the data on the well levels to see if there’s a correlation between the level in the river and the level in the wells.

“I’m not talking about the river when it comes up and goes right down,” Aldrich explained. “If it’s up two or three feet, do the wells go up two or three feet, and not just now but over however many years we have records for?”

He further explained that if the river goes up and stays up and the level in the wells stays down, putting a rock riffle dam would not be very optimistic without doing some other investigation. On the other hand, if the river goes up and the level in the wells goes up immediately, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources could see a problem in that the wells are under the influence of surface water, and the water treatment plant is not set up for that.

Weis said he and Webb had been in contact with other utilities – Regional Water out of Avoca and West Central Iowa Water out of Manning – that are in the beginning stages to see if the DNR is receptive to the idea of a rock riffle dam on the river by their well fields.

Weis said DMU wants to look at that, and the board would have to approve an engineering proposal if it got to that point.

“First, we want to talk to the DNR to see if they would even allow that,” said Weis. “We don’t want to spend a lot of money and then not be able to do it.”

In a press release issued on Tuesday, DMU said, “The extended dry spell has caused ground water levels to drop at the municipal water wells and customer demand for irrigation, recreation and hydration has increased. The wells are still able to produce water, but the water levels are trending down. To provide the needed water for all essential residential, commercial, industrial uses, and municipal fire protection, we ask customers to be mindful of their water uses during this prolonged hot, dry period.”