WIPCO earns safety award

Western Iowa Power Cooperative (WIPCO) was recognized at the annual meeting of the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives (IAEC) for earning the Rural Electric Safety Achievement Program (RESAP) certification.

RESAP is a national safety program that electric co-ops utilize as a framework to improve safety performance and culture. Conducted by the IAEC Safety Team, the RESAP audits are unannounced with the goal of promoting the highest standards of safety among electric cooperatives.

According to information from the state association, RESAP is based on two fundamental guiding principles that are essential to achieving safety excellence:

1. Safety must be embraced as a core value where the actions and decisions of the cooperative reflect a fundamental and unwavering commitment to safety at all levels of the cooperative.

2. Cooperative leaders and employees take ownership of the systems and processes that create a safe working environment.

IAEC conducted its 2022 annual meeting at the Sheraton West Des Moines Conference Center on December 1 and 2. More than 350 registered attendees participated. Board directors and employees from Iowa’s locally owned electric co-ops received informative updates from the IAEC board and staff in addition to learning about industry trends and current events.