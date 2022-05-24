WITCC receives $1 million grant; Denison Community Schools/WITCC career academy to move forward

Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) on Monday was awarded a $1 million grant that will go toward the creation of a career academy.

The career academy is cooperative effort between WITCC and the Denison Community School District (DCS).

The grant was awarded by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education (IDE) through the Career Academy Incentive Fund.

“It’s great news,” said DCS Superintendent Mike Pardun.

DCS and WITCC plan to develop a career academy to provide students another avenue to develop workplace skills in high-demand fields.

The academy will be a regional center that will serve students from Denison, Boyer Valley, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto/Charter Oak-Ute (MVAOCOU), Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove (OABCIG), and Woodbine.

Students in partnering school districts will benefit from industry partnerships, earn high school and college credit and gain technical and traditional academic skills, according to a press release from Reynolds and IDE.

The center will provide access to career academy programs in agriculture, business, electrical and education.

A new facility, which has yet to be designed, will be constructed at the WITCC-Denison campus.

“The additional space will allow us to open up some additional opportunities at the (WITCC) campus,” Pardun said.

DCS and WITCC haven’t met to further develop the career academy concept since the Career Academy Incentive Fund application was submitted, he said.

“Now this (grant award) will kind of kick off our summer of talks about digging into the deeper details of our next steps,” he said.

Pardun planned to call WITCC on Monday to follow up and congratulate the school on the successful grant application.

No timeline exists at this point, he said.

“One of our next steps will be to finalize the timeline and start to really look at physically what that (the new facility) could look like,” Pardun said. “Program-wise, we’ve had some of those discussions but we didn’t get any deeper into the details until we knew whether we’d be able to expand the space.”

He said he expected to be able to provide more details in the next month or so.

“We’re looking forward to our continued partnership with both Western Iowa Tech and our neighboring school districts as we develop this,” Pardun said.

Indian Hills Community College was the second grant recipient on Monday; the school was awarded $500,000 for an expansion of the Hills West Regional Center in Centerville.

“Expanding career academies develops our workforce talent pipeline and prepares high school students for high-skill, high-demand careers that are available right here in Iowa,” Reynolds said in a press release. “I commend Western Iowa Tech and Indian Hills for their leadership in growing career academies where students can explore careers available in their communities while earning valuable industry experience and college credit.”

“Expanding access to programming in high-demand fields through these innovative regional centers will help more students leave high school prepared for the workforce or ready for further postsecondary education and training,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “I am thankful to these community college, school district, business and community leaders for working together to help more students access high-quality, capital-intensive programs that would be cost prohibitive for individual schools to provide on their own.”

The Career Academy Incentive Fund was established by a 2019 law that extends a statewide penny sales tax for school infrastructure, called Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE), through January 2051.